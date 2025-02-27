BYU center Fousseyni Traore (45) dunks as North Carolina State guard Michael O'Connell (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in San Diego.

It appears that the BYU basketball team has its Thanksgiving planned.

The Cougars will play in a four-team event in Orlando during Thanksgiving week this November, according to a Thursday report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Per Rothstein’s report, the other three teams in the event will be Georgetown, Miami and Dayton.

BYU was originally reported to play in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii over this coming Thanksgiving, only for Rothstein to report earlier this week that the event would be cancelled this year with no timetable for a future return.

With top prospect AJ Dybantsa playing in Provo next season, it likely wasn’t difficult for the Cougars to find a new Thanksgiving event following the Diamond Head’s cancellation.

Orlando will mark BYU’s fourth straight year playing during Thanksgiving week. In 2022, the Cougars went 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, with the lone victory coming over Dayton.

In 2023, BYU won the Vegas Showdown title, and earlier this season Kevin Young’s squad went 1-1 in San Diego’s Rady Children’s Invitational.

In addition to the two Thanksgiving games in Orlando, BYU’s non-conference schedule for next season includes an opening night matchup with Villanova in Las Vegas and a road visit to Wyoming; however, according to Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe, he would “not be surprised” if the Cougars bought their way out of the trip to Laramie.