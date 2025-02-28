Seagull Monument reinstalled on the southwest corner of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that it has reopened the southwest corner of Temple Square, which includes three newly restored monuments:

The Seagull Monument.

The monument depicting Peter, James and John bestowing the Melchizedek priesthood on Joseph Smith.

The monument depicting John the Baptist giving the Aaronic priesthood to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery.

Landscaping is still underway in that area, but visitors can now walk through the entire west side of Temple Square, which also includes the Salt Lake Tabernacle and Assembly Hall on one side of the street, with the FamilySearch Library and the Church History Museum on the other side.

Earlier this month, President Russell M. Nelson announced the Salt Lake Temple open house, which will begin in April 2027 and will last a record-setting six months.

“As houses of the Lord now dot the earth, I invite you to cherish your time and service at the temples closest to you as we prepare for the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple in 2027,” President Nelson said.