Seagull Monument reinstalled on the southwest corner of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
By Brogan Houston
Brogan Houston is an intern for the Deseret News. He covers the Utah Hockey Club and trending news.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that it has reopened the southwest corner of Temple Square, which includes three newly restored monuments:

  • The Seagull Monument.
  • The monument depicting Peter, James and John bestowing the Melchizedek priesthood on Joseph Smith.
  • The monument depicting John the Baptist giving the Aaronic priesthood to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery.

Landscaping is still underway in that area, but visitors can now walk through the entire west side of Temple Square, which also includes the Salt Lake Tabernacle and Assembly Hall on one side of the street, with the FamilySearch Library and the Church History Museum on the other side.

Earlier this month, President Russell M. Nelson announced the Salt Lake Temple open house, which will begin in April 2027 and will last a record-setting six months.

View Comments

“As houses of the Lord now dot the earth, I invite you to cherish your time and service at the temples closest to you as we prepare for the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple in 2027,” President Nelson said.

Related
Salt Lake Temple will open its doors to public for six months during 2027 open house
Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.