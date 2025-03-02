The Union Cougars play the Canyon View Falcons in the 3A baseball state championship game at Salt Lake Community College’s Cate Field in West Jordan on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Union won 9-3.

The 2025 high school baseball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new baseball coaches in 3A this year: Dawson Anderson (Ben Lomond), Kyle Bubak (Ogden), George Fauci (South Summit) and Josh Schnurr (Summit Academy).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Juab Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Park (3rd year).

2024 record: 21-8 (first in Region 12 with a 12-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Union in 3A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 4 in 3A)

2024 defense: 3.9 rpg (No. 1 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Austin Park, SS, P, Sr.

Connor Cowan, 1B, OF, P, Sr.

Kai Hansen, C, 3B, P, Sr.

Jimmy Larson, OF, Sr.

Luke Marostica, INF, C, P, So.

Treyson Coombs, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Hayden Adams, INF, C, Sr.

Madix Stowell, 1B, Jr.

Trevin Park, OF, Jr.

Koen Mattinson, P, INF, Jr.

Landon Buchanan, P, Jr.

Porter Howard, P, Soph

Andrew Woodland, DH, Sr.

Coach comment: We are very excited to see how this group comes together. We return a lot of experience but also adding a few new faces . We have a strong group of pitchers returning with a few new arms that are pushing our experienced guys. With a very competitive division this year, our success will depend on how we come together as a group.

2. Canyon View Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Jacobsen (22nd year).

2024 record: 20-11 (second in Region 12 with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Union in 3A Finals.

2024 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 7 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 5 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Trenton Ludlow, CF/P, Sr.

Asher Slack, SS, Sr.

Brady Anderson, P/1B, Sr.

Jarron Bradshaw, 3B, Sr.

Jake Thomas, C/OF, Sr.

Chandler McClellan, 2B/P, Sr.

Zach Maine, P/INF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Price Atwood, OF/P, Sr.

Cannon Williams, OF, Jr.

Jeter Sanders, OF, SO

Noah Sandoval, C, Jr.

Coach comment: Just looking forward to another high school baseball season.

3. Carbon Dinos

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Rob Smith (3rd year).

2024 record: 17-9 (third in Region 12 with a 10-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by North Sanpete in 3A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 10 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 4 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Mike Vigil, SS, Sr.,

Logan Madrigal, C Sr.

Paxton Falk, P, Jr.

Stockton Kennedy, P, Sr.

Tyrus Madsen OF Sr.

Key newcomers:

Trevor Williams P Sr.

Kanon Childs C Sr.

Coach comment: Really excited about this season. We have a good core of starters coming back this year that are eager to get after it.

4. Emery Spartans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chase Julian (3rd year).

2024 record: 17-13 (fifth in Region 12 with a 7-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Morgan in 3A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 9 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 3 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Treven Gilbert P, 1st. Sr.

Hayden Christiansen P, INF Sr.

Hayden Abrams. P, INF. Sr.

Tyce Larsen C, INF. Jr.

Beau Stilson OF. Jr.

Trygg Jensen P, INF. So.

Garrett Conover P, OF So.

Key newcomers:

Peyton Nielson. Utl Jr.

Bronx Olsen C, INF. So.

Coach comment: We have a lot of youth this year but looking forward to a competitive season.

5. Richfield Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Drew Hill (2nd year).

2024 record: 7-18 (sixth in Region 12 with a 4-11 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Canyon View in 3A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 12 in 3A)

2024 defense: 10.3 rpg (No. 15 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Jess Curtis, RF, Sr.

Malik Fautin, CF, Sr.

Griffin Wayman, LF/P, Sr.

Bridger Vincent, SS, Sr.

Slate Reitz, Ut, Sr.

Hayden Reed, P, Sr.

Fisher Jenson, C, Sr.

Garrett Wayman, 2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kelby Rickenbach, 3B/P, Jr.

Porter Brower, CF, Jr.

Greyson Eyre, P, Jr.

Coach comment: This year we return a handful of seniors that come with multiple years of varsity baseball experience. We will be relying on their leadership, experience, and grit to win games and become the team that we ultimately want to become. This group of seniors is also one of the most tight-knit groups that I have ever seen. They all seem to have each other’s back and it doesn’t matter where they are or what they’re doing. This type of team camaraderie is also a trait many special teams have. So I am excited to see what they accomplish, and how they positively impact the underclassmen.

6. Manti Templars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Bryan Keisel (4th year).

2024 record: 17-9 (fourth in Region 12 with a 8-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Union in 3A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 2 in 3A)

2024 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 9 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Mason Cherry, C, Sr.

Lane Cox, 2B, P, Sr.

Tazj Hill, C, P, Sr.

Chase Keisel, SS, P, Sr.

Colt Madsen, IF, OF, Sr.

Lance Umbrell, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Russell Squire, IF, P, Jr.

Durke Larsen, OF, Jr.

Kellen Lund, IF, P, Jr.

Zach Blackham, IF, P, So.

Coach comment: We have worked hard and we are excited to see what we can accomplish this year as a team! It should be a very competitive year.

7. Delta Rabbits

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Cory Webb (13th year).

2024 record: 8-19 (tied for seventh in Region 12 with a 2-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Juab in 3A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.6 rpg (No. 14 in 3A)

2024 defense: 9 rpg (No. 13 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Mason Robinson CF Jr.

Kyler Davies 3B/P Jr.

Ashton Stefenoff INF Jr.

Roper Crane SS/P Sr.

Dax Bliss P/INF Sr.

Ty Stefenoff OF Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kash Nielson C Sr.

Carson Nielson Utility Sr.

Cy Droubay P/Uti Sr.

Caden Meinhardt P/Uti Sr.

Tate Topham INF Sr.

Hunt Robinson P/Uti Sr.

Dreydan Wood Jr. p/1B

Coach comment: Should be able to pitch and play solid defense. Need to be able to hit the ball to compete in a really tough region. Lots of kids back that have had varsity experience.

8. North Sanpete Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Austin Hadley (4th year).

2024 record: 7-21 (tied for seventh in Region 12 with a 2-12 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Manti in 3A First Round.

2024 offense: 4.6 rpg (No. 15 in 3A)

2024 defense: 8.1 rpg (No. 12 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Aaron Costello, C, Jr.

Bryce Swapp, P/OF, Jr.

Maddex Bailey, OF/UT, Sr.

Preston Madsen, IF/P, Sr.

Peyton Rostron, P, Sr.

Wyatt Williams, IF, Jr.

Hudson Smith, P/UT, So.

Key newcomers:

Gage Robinson, P/IF, Sr.

Gage Oldroyd, OF, Sr.

Tyson Guidos, IF, So.

Ashton Olsen, UT/C, Jr.

Chaetton Osborne, OF, So.

Christian Giacamazza, P, So.

Jayden Robinson, IF, So.

Coach comment: Excited to build on the success we experienced at the end of last season.

1. Union Cougars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Labrum (3rd year).

2024 record: 23-12 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 8-1 record, Beat Canyon View in 3A Championship.

2024 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 3 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 6 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Hayden Rich, C, Sr.

Chase Nielsen, MINF/P, Sr.

Gannon Labrum, OF, Jr.

PJ Hancock, SS/P, Jr.

Tyson Marx, 1B/P, Jr.

Gavin Roberts, 3B/P, Jr.

Cade Frandsen, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cooper Gardner, P, Sr.

Jaxon Christensen, UT, Sr.

Bo Earl, OF, Jr.

Davin Brotherson, OF, Jr.

Brennen Mecham, P, Jr.

Ryan Oakey, P, Soph.

Dylan Watahomigie, P, Soph.

Cy Birchell, P, Soph.

Coach comment: We are excited for the opportunity to compete. We really appreciate the larger schools willing to play us, these past few seasons. We return many players from last season. What is great about this group is we are hungry to get better each day in all aspects of their life.

2. Grantsville Cowboys

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Danny Warren (3rd year).

2024 record: 20-4 (first in Region 13 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Morgan in 3A Quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 10.5 rpg (No. 1 in 3A)

2024 defense: 4.3 rpg (No. 2 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Krue Warren, SS/P, Sr.

Mason Butler, P, Sr.

Peyton Cummings, 1B/LF/P, Jr.

Jordan Fawson, CF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Guhner Kimber, 3B/P, Jr.

Jaxxon Jensen, 1B/P, Jr.

Coach comment: As a program we are excited for this upcoming season. Humble and hungry.

3. Morgan Trojans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jed Stuart (7th year).

2024 record: 22-10 (third in Region 13 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Canyon View in 3A Semifinals.

2024 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 5 in 3A)

2024 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 7 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Camron Talbot, P, SS Sr.

Beck Sheffield, P, OF Sr.

Lincoln Gilson, P, OF Sr.

Luke Bauerle, C, UTL Jr.

Kanyon Leonelli, OF Jr.

George Jensen, P, 3rd Jr.

Cooper Stuart, P, 2nd Jr.

Easton Venz, P, 1st Jr.

Benton Palmer, P, 2nd Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tyson Talbot, INF, So.

Owen Gilson P, SS So.

Braden Markham, P, OF Fr.

Karson Black, P, OF Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited to compete again this season with a group of returning players with the addition of talented new comers.

4. Ogden Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Bubak (1st year).

2024 record: 9-14 (fourth in Region 13 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Union in 3A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6 rpg (No. 13 in 3A)

2024 defense: 9.3 rpg (No. 14 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Easton Green, INF/P, Jr.

Lucas Bushell, INF/P, So.

Xavier Aldous, OF/P, Jr.

Joel Gomez, UTL/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Rodrigo Torres, INF/C, Jr.

Kash Thompson, INF/P, Sr.

Denver Rhodes, INF/P, Jr.

Dominic Piper, OF/P, Sr.

Jude Briskey, C/UTL, So.

Owen Halverson, OF, Sr.

Jonah Holmes, P, So.

Coach comment: We have been hard at work since last summer preparing for the upcoming year and are excited to compete. We have a lot of players owning new roles, and some key returners that will help lead our team. We look forward to being able to establish a reputation of winning baseball and developing great people that come out of the program. This year’s group will set the tone for those goals and they have been making great strides in both their behavior and abilities on and off the field.

5. South Summit Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: George Fauci (1st year).

2024 record: 3-23 (tied for fifth in Region 13 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Grantsville in 3A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 4.4 rpg (No. 16 in 3A)

2024 defense: 11.2 rpg (No. 16 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Will broadhead, 1B, Sr.

Hunter Benairk, P, Sr.

Coach comment: Compete with the other schools.

6. Ben Lomond Scots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dawson Anderson (1st year).

2024 record: 1-12 (tied for fifth in Region 13 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 3.5 rpg (No. 18 in 3A)

2024 defense: 14.4 rpg (No. 18 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Kayden Bingham, C, SS, P. Sr.

Cade Becraft, 1B, P. Sr.

Kai Langston, SS, 3B, P. Jr.

Koban Moyes, 2B, SS, P. So.

Kaysen Reeves 2B, SS, P. Sr.

Key newcomers:

Justin Church, 2B, C, P. Fr.

Evan Hurst, P, OF. So.

Coach comment: As a new coaching staff we are really excited we have established a brand new culture and standard for Ben Lomond baseball. Players have been working extremely hard since the fall. We expect to be very competitive in a tough region. We are young so we will be leaning on the underclassmen to mature quick and fill roles.

1. American Leadership Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dustin Johnson (8th year).

2024 record: 16-9 (first in Region 14 with a 8-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Emery in 3A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 6 in 3A)

2024 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 8 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Andrew Ward, SS/P, Sr.

McKay Thomas, C, Sr.

Memphis Butler, 1B/P, Sr.

Carter Ruch, 2B, Sr.

Mason Bullock, 3B/P, Sr.

Gaige Morgan, OF/P, Sr.

Christian Thomas, 1B/OF, Sr.

Ethan Barney, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Houston Wilson, OF, Jr.

Hunter Courtney, 2B/OF, Jr.

Aryn Moody, C/3B, Jr.

Curtis Castleberry, OF, Jr.

Jesse Coxson, P/3B, Jr.

Justus Brost, 3B/P, So.

Travin Hales, SS/P, So.

Ian Heap, OF/P, So.

Kash Kawue, P, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited to get the 2025 season underway and see where we are at. Our goal as a program is to defend our region championship from last year and progress deeper into a very competitive 3A state tournament field.

2. Summit Academy Bears

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Schnurr (1st year).

2024 record: 9-14 (third in Region 14 with a 4-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Morgan in 3A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 11 in 3A)

2024 defense: 7.8 rpg (No. 11 in 3A)

Additional info not provided

3. Providence Hall Patriots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Sackett (3rd year).

2024 record: 9-12 (second in Region 14 with a 5-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2024 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Manti in 3A Super Regionals.

2024 offense: 7 rpg (No. 8 in 3A)

2024 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 10 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Jordan Black, DH, Sr.

McCade Edwards, SS, Sr.

Ayden Rose, C, Jr.

Tatum Bowen, 1B, Jr.

Jared Wagner, CF, So.

Key newcomers:

Andrew Taylor, SS, Jr.

Vince Dutton, 3B, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a number of returning players as well as some new contributors that provide a great combination of talent and energy to our program. We have high hopes for the progress to be made this season.

4. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Alex Miles (4th year).

2024 record: 2-18 (fourth in Region 14 with a 1-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Did not qualify.

2024 offense: 4.2 rpg (No. 17 in 3A)

2024 defense: 13.8 rpg (No. 17 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Dominic Fassio, P/SS, Sr.

Zach Farr, P/INF, Sr.

Kohl Donelson, OF, Sr.

Miles Augustine, P/INF, Jr.

Austin Harlan, P/INF, Jr.

Isaiah Ibarra, OF, So.

Kip Hodson, P/UTL, So.

JJ Walje, Catcher, So.

Jonathan Welch, P, So.

Key newcomers:

Jeter Soto, P/INF, Fr.

Aidan Dorn, P/OF, Fr.

Coach comment: We are extremely excited for a bounce back season. We are bringing back just about all of our starters and have a talented group of freshmen as well. We expect to compete every time we take the field this spring.