Grantsville right side hitter Decker Dzierzon (3) cheers with his teammates after defeating North Sanpete in the 3A boys volleyball state championship held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The 2025 high school boys volleyball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are two new boys volleyball coaches in 3A this year: Breanna Dzierzon (Grantsville), Lauren Tiatia (Juan Diego), Brogan Johnson (Salt Lake Academy), Deanna Meyer (UM Camp Williams) and Kerisiano Lobendahn (Freedom Prep).

Rockwell, Vanguard, Juab and Providence Hall are competing in 2025 after not fielding a varsity team last season.

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Morgan Trojans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Komenda (second year).

2024 record: 13-9 (second in Region 3A North with a 4-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to North Sanpete, 3-1, in the 3A semifinals.

Key players to watch:

Madden Bell, OH/MB, Sr.

Jack Komenda, OH/OPP, Sr.

Kevin Wangsgard, OPP/OH, Jr.

Caleb Stephens, OH/S, So.

Coach comment: “We’re looking forward to the expanded region play this season and expect the level of competition in 3A/2A to jump up another level this year. We are very excited to see what we can accomplish with most of our starters returning from a successful 2024 campaign. If we can stay unified as a group and keep our individual and collective focus, we have the potential to be a special team.”

2. Grantsville Cowboys

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Breanna Dzierzon (first year).

2024 record: 18-7 (first in Region 3A North with a 5-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Beat North Sanpete, 3-0, in the 3A championship.

Key players to watch:

Joe Bailey, OH, Sr.

Hunter Powell, OH, Jr.

Isaac Nordgren, S, Sr.

Corbin Hislop, MB, Sr.

Coach comment: “Last year, we built a team from the ground up and won the state title. This season, we have four returning players with some varsity experience, but we’re focused on developing a new core and growing as a team. While we have a lot of work ahead, I believe we will be successful. Other programs are getting stronger, and we’re excited for the challenge.”

3. Ogden Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tim Wright (second year).

2024 record: 14-12 (third in Region 3A North with a 3-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 3-0, in the 3A semifinals.

Key players to watch:

Case Crowther, Setter, Sr.

Keen Crowther, OH, Jr.

Adam Ballard, OH/MB, Sr.

Aiden Holbrook, RS, Jr.

Kos Crowther, OH/L, F.

Coach comment: “We are excited for another season of boys volleyball! Last year, OHS was proud of our players and their accomplishments and growth. We are excited to see how that energy carries into this new season with most of our players returning.”

4. Ben Lomond Scots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chelsye Saulsberry (second year).

2024 record: 5-17 (fourth in Region 3A North with a 0-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 3-0, in the 3A first round.

Additional info not provided.

5. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Nicole Davies (second year).

2024 record: 8-10 (second in Region 2A North with a 2-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to North Sanpete, 3-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

Additional info not provided.

1. Salt Lake Academy Griffins

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brogan Johnson (first year).

2024 record: 18-12 (first in Region 2A North with a 4-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 3-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Juan Zuniga, S/OH, Sr.

Danny Alvarez, OH, Sr.

Braylon Brock, MB, Sr.

Devin Bush, Opp/S, Sr.

Davi Guidugli, S/OH, Jr.

Takeo Derby, OH/Opp, Jr.

Ryder Harrison, Lib, So.

Brock Rhodes, MB, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get into the upcoming season. We are returning six of our seven starters from last year who will all have a bit more experience. We have also added much needed height and depth to our roster. Looking forward to competing in 3A once again.”

2. Freedom Prep Academy Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kerisiano Lobendahn (first year).

2024 record: 4-14 (third in Region 2A South with a 2-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to UMA Hill Field, 3-0, in the 3A first round.

Additional info not provided.

3. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders

2025 Schedule

Head coach: (TBA).

2024 record: 1-12 (fourth in Region 2A South with a 1-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to North Sanpete, 3-0, in the 3A first round.

Additional info not provided.

4. Dugway Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brett Andrus (second year).

2024 record: 3-16 (third in Region 2A North with a 0-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to American Heritage, 3-0, in the 3A first round.

Key players to watch:

Cru Andrus

Kevin Bullock

Gary Williams

Coach comment: “Excited for the season. Think we’ll be able to compete with the bigger schools.”

5. Wasatch Academy Tigers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Shelby Eliason (second year).

2024 record: 6-15 (second in Region 2A South with a 3-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Carbon, 3-0, in the 3A first round.

Additional info not provided.

6. Vanguard Valiants

Head coach: Ren Jackson (first year).

First-year school.

Additional info not provided.

7. Rockwell Marshals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: James Taylor (first year).

First year participating.

Additional info not provided.

1. North Sanpete Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Austin Ison (second year).

2024 record: 21-10 (first in Region 3A South with a 6-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 3-0, in the 3A championship.

Key players to watch:

Sean Allred, Setter, Jr.

Carson Bench, Outside Hitter, Jr.

Bradley Strange, Opposite, Sr.

Cole Booher, Outside Hitter, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are very excited to enter this second season of boys volleyball. We have been putting in a lot of work and we are really proud of the work ethic of this team. We have a few returning players from last season with some new upcoming talent. Our goal is always to compete for a title.”

2. Carbon Dinos

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Landon Fehlberg (second year).

2024 record: 8-18 (second in Region 3A South with a 4-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 3-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

Coach comment: “We have several key contributors from last year’s varsity team that have been working hard and improving in the off season. The experience of a year of competition and the hard work will make our team very competitive. We will be in the hunt for the region title.”

3. American Heritage Patriots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Robert Mendenhall (second year).

2024 record: 18-8 (first in Region 2A South with a 6-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 3-2, in the 3A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Will Beckwith, OH, Sr.

Sam Wilson, OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “Most of our starters are back from last season; we are excited for the season to begin.”

4. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Adam Warden (second year).

2024 record: 5-15 (tied for third in Region 3A South with a 1-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 3-0, in the 3A first round.

Key players to watch:

Eli Morrison, OH, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re all excited to embark on the second season of the sport being sanctioned. I expect the competition to be stronger and the teams to be larger for all of us.”

5. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lauren Tiatia (first year).

2024 record: 3-13 (tied for third in Region 3A South with a 1-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Salt Lake Academy, 3-0, in the 3A first round.

Additional info not provided.

6. Juab Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Scott Catt (first year).

First year participating.

Key players to watch:

Alvin Yuan, Sr., Outside Hitter

Aiden Bethers, Sr., Right Side

Zach Morrell, Jr., Outside Hitter

Coach comment: “We are excited to bring boys volleyball to Nephi! We have an amazing group of young men who are exceptional athletes and leaders on and off the court. The foundation they are building is going to be felt throughout the entire community. They are excited to get out and compete with these great teams throughout Utah.”

7. Providence Hall Patriots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: TBD (first year).

First year participating.

Additional info not provided.