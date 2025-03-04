Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Utah wrapped up the home portion of its schedule with a 71-69 loss to West Virginia Tuesday night at the Huntsman Center.

The Runnin’ Utes ran out to an early double-digit lead, but the visiting Mountaineers rallied to make it a tight game before pulling ahead late and fending off Utah.

3 takeaways

Javon Small outdueled Gabe Madsen … just barely. Two of the Big 12′s best scorers faced off at the Huntsman Center, and it was Javon Small who ended up with the better night than Gabe Madsen.

Small scored 18 points and added seven assists and four rebounds to pace West Virginia, and his 3-pointer with 3:42 to play gave the Mountaineers the lead for good at 61-58.

Small then hit a leaner that gave West Virginia a 68-64 lead with 37 seconds to play when a stop could have given Utah a chance to tie or take the lead.

Madsen, meanwhile, scored 11 of his points early in the first half and had 15 at the break while also hitting a late 3 to keep Utah within striking distance and hitting a pair of free throws later to make it a two-point game in the final minute.

He ended up with a game-high 23 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Utes.

1 of 13 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) reacts after a play during an NCAA men’s basketball game against the West Virginia Mountaineers held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 13 Utah Utes guard Miro Little (1) drives around a screen set by center Lawson Lovering (34) as Little is guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers guard KJ Tenner (3) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 13 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) slaps hands with guard Gabe Madsen (55) during an NCAA men’s basketball game against the West Virginia Mountaineers held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 13 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball while guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell (11) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 13 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 13 Utah Utes guard Mike Sharavjamts (25) drives the ball toward the hoop against the West Virginia Mountaineers during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 13 Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) goes up for a shot while guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 13 Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) guards West Virginia Mountaineers center Eduardo Andre (0) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 13 Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) dunks the ball while guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers center Eduardo Andre (0) and guard Toby Okani (5) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 13 Utah Utes forward Jake Wahlin (10) drives the ball upcourt while guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell (11) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 13 Utah Utes forward Jake Wahlin (10) goes up for a shot while guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Toby Okani (5) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 13 Utah Utes guard Mason Madsen (45) looks up at the scoreboard as the Utes trail the West Virginia Mountaineers late in the second half during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 13 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Utes had a sizable advantage in free throws attempted but missed a lot. It’s no secret the Utes have struggled with free-throw shooting this year, but against the Mountaineers, it really cost them.

The Utes ended up going 22 of 32 from the free-throw line, while West Virginia was 11 of 16.

That double-digit number of misses ended up biting Utah in a two-point game, as the Mountaineers outshot the Utes 45.6% to 38% from the field.

The Utes lost the turnover battle. In a close game like this, every possession mattered, but Utah came up short in that regard.

The Utes had 16 turnovers, which helped lead to the Mountaineers having seven more shot attempts. West Virginia, meanwhile, finished with 12 turnovers but only four in the second half.

What’s next

The Utes (16-14, 8-11 Big12) will make the short trip south to face BYU Saturday (8 p.m. MST, ESPN2) in the regular-season finale.