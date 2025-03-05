Utah Hockey Club head coach Andre Tourigny stands behind his bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh.

One thing new hockey fans frequently ask me is this: “How do the players know when to sub out?”

It’s a fair question. Players are constantly entering and exiting the ice, and they don’t always wait for the play to be over before swapping.

Here’s how it all works.

How do players know when to sub out?

In most team sports, players can go half the game or more without leaving the playing surface. But the pace of hockey is so high that it’s difficult to last more than a minute at a time. You’re expected to give 100% of your energy every shift, after which you can sit on the bench and recharge for the next one.

So, how do you know when to sub out? Simply put, you leave when you get tired (though there are other factors too; we’ll get to those later).

How do players know whose turn it is to play?

Throughout the game, the coach will call the names or jersey numbers of the players whose turn is next. The forwards are organized into groups of three and the defensemen are in pairs, so most often everyone knows that if player “X” is on the ice, players “Y” and “Z” are supposed to be there too.

That’s another indication that it’s time for a player to sub out. If he sees that his linemates have changed, he’ll take his next opportunity to do the same.

Why don’t players have to wait for the whistle before changing?

As mentioned above, a shift in the NHL typically spans between 45 seconds and a minute. However, there might be several minutes of continuous play between whistles, so “changing on the fly” is necessary.

Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about changing on the fly:

No, it’s not required to go through the gates. You can jump over the boards.

No, it’s not difficult to get over the boards. They’re below waist height for most guys.

No, it’s not considered unsafe for players’ skates to swing through the air as they jump the boards. There are rarely, if ever, injuries from it.

What happens if a player changes on the fly too early?

The NHL rulebook states that a player changing on the fly can enter the ice surface when the player he’s replacing is within 5 feet of the bench. If he enters sooner than that, he’s at the mercy of the officials, who can call a bench minor penalty for too many men.

The other situation in which a team will get a too many men call is when one of those changing players has an effect on the play while his counterpart is on the ice.

For example, if player “A” is taking the place of player “B,” neither of them can touch the puck or impede the opposition in any way until player “B” is off the ice — even if they’re both within that 5-foot threshold.

Is there any strategy around line changes?

Why, yes there is. I’m glad you asked.

As mentioned, the coach chooses who plays and at what times. But it’s not an equal rotation. Both teams' coaches try to use the players that will perform the best against the other team’s current line.

For example, if Utah is playing Colorado, Utah would gain an advantage by deploying Clayton Keller and his linemates against Parker Kelly’s line when they can, because those guys aren’t used to defending against top scoring talent. However, when Colorado realizes that the Keller line is on the ice, they’ll try to swap it out for Nathan MacKinnon’s line.

The home team gets the advantage of “last change,” meaning they get to see who the other team sends out before choosing their own guys.

When are players not allowed to change?

The only times players aren’t allowed to change are after an icing and after the referee has completed the line change procedure.

They can’t change after an icing because it would negate the purpose of icing in the first place. The whole point is that you can’t send the puck all the way down the ice as a lazy breakout when you’re tired. The players who are on the ice for the icing must stay out for the following face-off.

Getting into the weeds a little bit, the line change procedure is how the referee indicates to the two coaches whose turn it is to send players out between stoppages of play.

He will give the visiting team five seconds, after which he’ll raise his hand. That starts an eight-second mental clock for the home team to choose its players. When the ref lowers his hand, the window is closed and the team must proceed with the players it sent out.

When can teams switch goalies?

Teams are allowed to swap one goalie for the other at any point in the game, but it typically doesn’t happen unless there’s a solid reason to do it.

The two examples that frequently happen are when the goalie gets injured and when he lets in a few too many soft goals.

The latter situation is usually a coach’s decision, made out of mercy: Goaltending requires impeccable mental strength. Every goal he allows chips away at his confidence, and giving up too many can cause him to allow even more.

Additionally, a team will usually pull its goalie if it’s down by a goal or two in the waning minutes of a game. Pulling the goalie involves replacing him with a skater who can help the team in its attempt to even the game up.