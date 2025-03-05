Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) awaits action against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong must have had a few Red Bulls on Wednesday evening.

He signed Alexander Kerfoot, Ian Cole and Karel Vejmelka to contract extensions. That type of work can take weeks, but Armstrong did it in less than two hours.

Kerfoot and Cole both earned one-year deals, each worth $3 million. Both have provided veteran leadership and stable on-ice play all season long.

It’s worth noting that both Kerfoot and Cole took less money than they were previously making to stay in Utah. Part of that has to do with their ages (30 and 36, respectively), but the fact that neither player tested the open market indicates that Utah is where they want to be.

Kerfoot’s versatility earned him the extension. His stat line of seven goals and 16 points in 61 games doesn’t jump off the page, but he’s a staple on Utah’s penalty kill, which is the 12th-best in the league. He has also slotted in on all four lines this season, including a few games as the first-line center.

“Any time you have a chance to extend a player of Alex’s character and versatility in all situations, you seize that opportunity,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations. “Alex is a respected voice in our locker room, and he and his wife, Marissa, have already made a huge impact in our community through their initiatives for young women and girls.”

Cole has blocked the third most shots in the league this season and the 33rd most all-time. Like Kerfoot, he plays an integral role on the penalty kill, and he has a stabilizing presence that has been key to Utah’s success.

“Ian is the consummate professional and puts his body on the line nightly for our team,” Armstrong said. “He has played a critical role in helping to shape the identity of our team this year through his work ethic, durability and relentless commitment.”

Karel Vejmelka contract extension

Vejmelka, on the other hand, earned a $2,025,000 raise: $4.75 million for five seasons. It’s almost identical to the contract to which the Vancouver Canucks signed goaltender Kevin Lankinen in late February — Vejmelka makes just $250,000 more.

It’s been a breakout season for the 28-year-old goaltender, who started the season as Connor Ingram’s backup. But he solidified his role during Ingram’s leave of absence, and he has yet to give the net back.

Vejmelka’s 7.06 goals saved above expected, per Natural Stat Trick, is the 10th-best in the NHL this season. He also has the 11th-best save percentage among goalies who have played 30 games or more this season.

Utah Hockey Club’s remaining free agents

Between these three contracts and the one Olli Määttä got on Monday, Utah has cleared up most of the questions concerning next season’s roster — but a few still remain.

The following players are pending unrestricted free agents:

Nick Bjugstad

Robert Bortuzzo

Michael Carcone

Nick DeSimone

Additionally, Jack McBain will be a restricted free agent come July 1.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and others have speculated that teams may be interested in Bjugstad if he’s available, as well as Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse, who both already have contracts for next season. The trade deadline is on Friday.