BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) celebrates in front of Iowa State guard Nate Heise, right, after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.

Soon after the 23rd-ranked BYU Cougars men’s basketball team upset the 10th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones 88-85 in double overtime on the road Tuesday night, conversations began happening on social media about fans congregating at the airport to welcome the squad back to Utah.

Those plans were ruined, however, when the team ended up not being able to leave Des Moines, Iowa, because of bad weather in the area.

As it turned out, the Cougars remained stranded in Iowa for nearly the entire day Wednesday.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

They were finally able to return home late Wednesday night.

Despite the delay, fans — most notably members of The ROC student section — still showed up to welcome the team back.

The Cougars are arguably the hottest team in the entire country right now, as they’ve won seven straight games — including road wins over Arizona and now Iowa State.

BYU will close out regular season play Saturday night at home against rival Utah before the Big 12 tournament next week.