Brighton celebrates a goal during the game against Park City in the 5A high school boys lacrosse state championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The 2025 high school boys lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new boys lacrosse coaches in 5A this year: Adam Knighton (Bonneville), James Dickson (Roy), Kolton Atkinson (Skyline) and Ramsey Henderson (West).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Peter Jordan (5th year).

2024 record: 10-8 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 5-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 14-5, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 11.5 gpg (No. 7 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.1 gpg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Carter Terry, A, Jr.

Britton Tidwell, LSM, Sr.

Dawson Allsop, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tate Hattaway, A/M, Sr.

Jace Bell, A/M, Sr.

Harrison Barlow, LSM, So

Coach comment: We graduated over 20 seniors last year so we will have a young team. Despite not having a lot of varsity experience, this team works hard and works together. I’m sure we will go through our fair share of growing pains, but I’m excited to see who we are by playoff time.

2. Northridge Knights

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Reed Keller (3rd year).

2024 record: 13-6 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 6-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 19-3, in the 5A semifinals.

2024 offense: 11.8 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.6 gpg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Quinn Bidueaux, LSM, Sr.

Brandon Smith, Defense, Sr.

Finn Mohr, Midfield, Sr.

Chase Harris, Midfield, Sr.

Lance Keller, FO, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Micah Olsen, Attack, Jr.

Wren Quinney, Atttack, Sr.

Andrew Hadley, Attack, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a committed group of players that are bought into the culture of Northridge lacrosse. This group of young men are bought into playing together and will be exciting to watch.

3. Box Elder Bees

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Damon Andreasen (5th year).

2024 record: 13-6 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 5-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 17-10, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 13.2 gpg (No. 2 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.7 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Seth Ashcroft, Midfield, Sr.

Spencer Ashcroft, Attack, Sr.

Caden Buchanan, Defense, Sr.

Briggs Loveland, Midfield, Sr.

Grant Whitman, Midfield/Attack, Sr.

Dillon Zito, LSM, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Troy Martin, Defense, Jr.

Isaac Funk, Attack, Jr.

Jett Henrie, Goalie, Jr.

Colten Jackman, Face-Off, Jr.

Coach comment: Very excited to build off the growth we experienced last year. We have a great group of players this season.

4. Viewmont Vikings

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dan Derrick (3rd year).

2024 record: 7-12 (sixth in Region 5 with a 2-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 11-9, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 7.9 gpg (No. 18 in 5A)

2024 defense: 10.5 gpg (No. 18 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

5. Roy Royals

2024 Schedule

Head coach: James Dickson (1st year).

2024 record: 14-4 (tied for first in Region 5 with a 6-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 11-9, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 12.5 gpg (No. 3 in 5A)

2024 defense: 6.9 gpg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Hank Muller, Goalie, Sr.

Wes Barker, Defender, Sr.

Alfie Hurtado, Defender, Sr.

Tyler Dickson, Attack, So.

Kenai Sudyka, Middie, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Beau Brown, Defender, Sr.

Raidyn Clippinger, LSM, So.

Bryton Ketcham, Middie, So.

Riley Boudreau, Middie, Sr.

Luke Farr, Defender, Fr.

Carden Scheib, Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: With the opening of the new High School in Weber County, we’ve seen a substantial turnover in our team. Only four starters and seven players in total from last year’s squad are returning, giving us an entirely new team dynamic. We are trilled about the fresh talent that has joined us this winter and the progress they’ve shown during our winter open gym time. We’re excited to see this new product on the field and how it will all come together.

6. Woods Cross Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mark Kringlen (2nd year).

2024 record: 7-8 (fifth in Region 5 with a 3-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 10-9, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 7.5 gpg (No. 21 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.8 gpg (No. 7 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

7. Bonneville Lakers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Adam Knighton (1st year).

2024 record: 4-12 (seventh in Region 5 with a 1-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Highland, 17-3, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 7.7 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.2 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Coach comment: As a new coach, all the players are new and I can’t say who are the main contributors returning from last season. I will say that we have a lot of skill across all years and positions.

Key newcomers:

Jorge Mendez, Attack/Mid, Fr.

Jacob Smith, Mid, Jr.

Lincoln Brooks, Mid, Jr.

Xander Wichern, Mid, Jr.

Jake Walton, Goalie, Fr.

Coach comment: My current outlook is that we will have the most successful season this program has seen in the last five years.

8. Clearfield Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Steve Howell (2nd year).

2024 record: 4-13 (eighth in Region 5 with a 0-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 24-1, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 4.9 gpg (No. 23 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.6 gpg (No. 22 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

1. Brighton Bengals

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Chris O’Donnell (5th year).

2024 record: 20-1 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 7-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Beat Park City, 10-3, in the 5A championship.

2024 offense: 15.1 gpg (No. 1 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4 gpg (No. 1 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Gabe Carerra, Jr.

Austin Taylor, Sr.

Andrew Salinas, Sr.

Jaxson Webster, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Carson Hanks, So.

Luke Cole, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited to get rolling on a new season of new challenges.

2. Park City Miners

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Michael Persky (5th year).

2024 record: 16-4 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 7-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 10-3, in the 5A championship.

2024 offense: 8.8 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

2024 defense: 5.3 gpg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Reece Smith, SSDM, Sr.

Tommy Davis, SSDM Jr.

Wade Birc, Attack/Mid, Jr.

Sam Gould, Attck, Mid, Jr.

Ian Marsland, Attack, Sr.

Becker Ruzek, Faceoff, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Henry Alnwick, Attack, So.

Reid McCurdy, Defense, Fr.

Coach comment: The boys are pretty excited about the upcoming season. We graduated a lot of great players so in some ways this is a rebuilding season, particularly on defense. But the boys have worked really hard in the office season, and we have great kids competing for every starting spot.

3. Olympus Titans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Nick Merrell (5th year).

2024 record: 16-3 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 7-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Park City, 7-6, in the 5A semifinals.

2024 offense: 12.3 gpg (No. 4 in 5A)

2024 defense: 4.7 gpg (No. 2 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Dimitri Savas, D, Sr.

Gabe Gordon, M, Sr.

James Schlendorf, DM, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Thomas Parker, D, Sr.

Kevin Clinger, A/M, Sr.

James Cannon, A, Jr.

Talmage Beynon, A, Jr.

Brigham Thompson, M, Jr.

Cameron Johnson, M, So.

Christian Cochrane, A/M, Sr.

Kai Rossi, A/M, Fr.

Thomas Ockey, LSM/D, Jr.

Alex Pugh, LSM/D, Jr.

Andrew Borden, G, So.

Drew Nelson, D, So.

Coach comment: Looking forward to another fun year. Got a lot of new faces ready to step up and assert themselves. Our boys are hungry and have worked really hard in the offseason to compete against a very difficult schedule this spring.

4. Alta Hawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brandon Horoba (5th year).

2024 record: 10-7 (fourth in Region 6 with a 5-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 13-12, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 10.9 gpg (No. 9 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.1 gpg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Braxton Horoba, Attack, Sr.

Cole Lyman, Middie, Sr.

Colton Tueller, Goalie, Sr.

Beckham Horoba, Attack, So.

Spencer Parry, Def/LSM, So.

Coach comment: Alta is looking to have a strong season. With some good senior leadership mixed in with some young talent we are hoping for a great year. With most of our offense returning this year there is a lot of confidence on that side of the ball. We have a returning starter in goal for us that should help with breaking in some youth on the defensive side of the ball.

5. East Leopards

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Charlie Freedman (2nd year).

2024 record: 11-6 (fifth in Region 6 with a 4-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Park City, 13-8, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 11.7 gpg (No. 6 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.4 gpg (No. 6 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Bryant Bergman, Defense, Sr.

Henry deLanoy, Goalie, Sr.

Josh Freedman, Midfield, Sr.

Bennett Demordaunt midfield, Sr.

Peter Florence, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bailey Pearson-Ortolani, Attack, So.

Will Pearson-Ortolani Attack, So.

Coach comment: We have a young and talented team.

6. Skyline Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kolton Atkinson (1st year).

2024 record: 7-10 (sixth in Region 6 with a 3-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Park City, 7-1, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 9.2 gpg (No. 14 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.8 gpg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Aj Moffat, FOGO, Sr.

Dillion Thompson Close D, Sr.

Sam Broussard, Close D, Sr.

Julian Hodgeson, Middie, Sr.

Duncun Mahon, Middie, So.

Key newcomers:

Noa Panoke, Goalie, Sr.

Coach comment: I’m excited to see the growth continue from our offseason. There is a lot of older guys that want to leave a good legacy and a lot of younger guys that are hungry to play.

7. Highland Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Neil Blaney (5th year).

2024 record: 8-10 (seventh in Region 6 with a 2-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Roy, 10-7, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 10.6 gpg (No. 10 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 10 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Return 17 players.

Key newcomers:

Maka Fiefia, M, Sr.

Max McGrath, D, Sr.

Ami Wolfgramm, M, Sr.

8. West Jordan Jaguars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Barton (2nd year).

2024 record: 7-12 (eighth in Region 6 with a 1-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 18-8, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 6.6 gpg (No. 22 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.2 gpg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jacob Barton, Middie, Sr.

Everett Myers, Close D, Sr.

Lamoni Cleverley, Close D, Sr.

Aron Popoca, Goalie, Sr.

Wesley Jones, Faceoff/Attack, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brody Ketchum, Middie, Jr.

Carter Walker, Attack, Jr.

Parker Houston, Middie, SO

Lincoln Wakley, LSM, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the opportunity presented to us this year. Our out of region schedule presents us with a lot of tough games that will stretch us. Our region is the best in state, and it’s always fun to play the best in state.

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ramsey Henderson (1st year).

2024 record: 0-17 (second in Region 6 with a 0-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 25-0, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 0.4 gpg (No. 24 in 5A)

2024 defense: 18.6 gpg (No. 24 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

1. Wasatch Wasps

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kevin Wallace (4th year).

2024 record: 11-6 (tied for first in Region 7 with a 5-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 15-13, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 11.1 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jace Jorgenson, Attack, Sr.

Colby Harfert, LSM, Jr.

Jonah Ware, Faceoff, Jr.

Trey Cherry, Defense, Sr.

Cam Goode, Goalie, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gavin Andersion, DM, Sr.

Isaac Roylance, Attack, So.

Ty Griffith, Midfield, So.

Sam King, Attack, So.

Riley Hayes, Midfield, Jr.

Brody Marble, Defense, Jr.

Marek Magelby, Defense, Jr.

Christian Zabel, Defense, Jr.

Dom Haynes, DM, So.

Coach comment: We’ve got an exciting young team with lots of talent and potential. After graduating 22 seniors, we have a lot of competition at each position and a lot of hardworking players looking to fill those spots. I expect us to learn a lot throughout the year while still being a very competitive team.

2. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Waycasy (5th year).

2024 record: 10-8 (tied for first in Region 7 with a 5-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to East, 12-5, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 10.2 gpg (No. 12 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.8 gpg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Bryson Perry, Goalie, Sr.

Aydian Waycasy, Attack, Sr.

Porter Kraft, Attack, Sr.

Drew Reid, Face Off Specialist, Sr.

Rowen McFerren, D-Pole, Sr.

Kade Carlson, Pole, Sr.

Coach comment: Our team is looking pretty strong this year. We have a tough season ahead of us, and our boys are working hard to make it a great season.

3. Spanish Fork Dons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ellison Cabreros (3rd year).

2024 record: 9-6 (third in Region 7 with a 4-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Cedar Valley, 10-9, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 10.3 gpg (No. 11 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.3 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Brandon Norris, Attack, Sr.

Dallin Rust, Attack, Sr.

Austin Olsen, Attack, Jr.

Cannon Okerlund, Offensive Midfield, Sr.

Jonas Gardner, Defensive Midfield, Sr.

Cade Kennedy, Offensive Midfield, Sr.

Caleb Grant, Defensive Midfield, So.

Grady Harmer, Defense, Sr.

Cael Cabreros, Defense, Sr.

Brigham Folsom, Goalie, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kal Roberts, Offensive Midfield, Sr.

Jake Murray, Offensive Midfield, Jr.

Ian Kennedy, Offensive Midfield, So.

Mckay Smith, Defensive Midfield, Sr.

Karson Armantrout, Defensive Midfield, So.

Raleigh Bigelow, LSM, So.

Taiven Ramirez, Defense, Sr.

Coach comment: This upcoming season has high potential for our team, it’s just a matter if we can put the pieces together. We have big shoes to fill with some of the graduating seniors, but we return lots of key upperclassmen on both sides. Returning starters are highlighted by Brandon Norris and Austin Olsen on offense as well as Brigham Folsom, Grady Harmer and Cael Cabreros anchoring the defensive end. We’ll be adding a handful of newcomers that we expect to contribute as well. We have high hopes in chasing a region title this year and making a deep playoff run. We are excited to compete this spring.

4. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Erick McHenry (4th year).

2024 record: 5-14 (tied for fifth in Region 7 with a 2-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 12-10, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 8.8 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.2 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

5. Timpview Thunderbirds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Taylor Redd (5th year).

2024 record: 6-9 (fourth in Region 7 with a 3-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 18-0, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 8.6 gpg (No. 17 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.8 gpg (No. 23 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Grant Rice, Defense, Sr.

James Bauer, Attack, Sr.

Mason Esplin, Midfield, Sr.

Kaleb Burt, LSM, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Holden King, Goalie, Fr.

Aiden Dutson, Midfield, Fr.

Owen Esplin, Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: We look to build on last year by returning a large core of our team. We’re also adding a large group of freshmen that we think will contribute right away.

6. Springville Red Devils

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jared Ottley (5th year).

2024 record: 4-11 (seventh in Region 7 with a 0-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 15-3, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 7.8 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

2024 defense: 10.3 gpg (No. 17 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

7. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bryce Kimber (2nd year).

2024 record: 8-10 (tied for fifth in Region 7 with a 2-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 19-4, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 9.9 gpg (No. 13 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.6 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)

Additional info not provided