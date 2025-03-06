Fremont and Mountain Ridge compete in the 6A girls lacrosse championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The 2025 high school girls lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are eight new girls lacrosse coaches in 6A this year: Devin Williams (Davis), Rob Murdock (Layton), Karli Auelua (Bingham), Maya Lightfoot (Herriman), Hannah Kelleher (Riverton), Portia Rowbury (American Fork), Ryan Sulz (Pleasant Grove), Greg Larsen (Westlake).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Farmington Phoenix

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Macaulay (3rd year).

2024 record: 13-6 (second in Region 1 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 12-11, in the 6A semifinals.

2024 offense: 13.2 gpg (No. 4 in 6A)

2024 defense: 7.8 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Alexandra MacAulay, Midfielder, Sr.

Hailey Larsen, Midfielder/Draw Specialist, Sr.

Kate Carter, Defense/Midfielder, Sr.

Elle Erickson, Goalie, Sr.

Abby Mertlich, Defender, Jr.

Molly Bell, Defender, Jr.

Kassie Moffat, Attack, Jr.

Lydia Judd, Attack, Jr.

Tori Davis, Midfielder, So.

Key newcomers:

Clara Russon, Attack, Sr.

Coach comment: Preseason has looked good so far, and we are excited to get the actual season underway. Our goal this year is to take one more step and get to the championship game, and I believe we are putting in the work to get there.

2. Davis Darts

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Devin Williams (1st year).

2024 record: 10-8 (fourth in Region 1 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 12-6, in the 5A 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 10.9 gpg (No. 11 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Keeley Miller, D, Jr.

Sophie Karras, D, Sr.

Sydney Plummer, D/M, Sr.

Bethany ‘BK’ Kohler, D, So.

Claire Coleman, A/M, So.

Kaebrie Reed, A, So.

Esther Facer, A/M, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kallista Wright, D/M, Jr.

Lucy Bybee, M, Sr.

Jayden Tatton, A, Sr.

Bella Moon, D, So.

Molly Francis, A, So.

Loli Minalga, G, Fr.

Coach comment: Our program continues to grow, and I’m excited to see what this incredible group of girls will accomplish this season. While we graduated a large senior class in 2024, we have a solid core of returning players and some promising newcomers who just might surprise a few people. With Region 1 shaping up to be highly competitive, I’m looking forward to the challenge and the competition ahead. Additionally, we are excited about some young coaching talent who bring a lot of experience and energy to the program: Piper Searle (SVU), Emma Williams (USU) and Gracie Rose (Davis ’24/Utah Elevate).

3. Weber Warriors

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Krista Call (2nd year).

2024 record: 7-10 (fifth in Region 1 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 12-9, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 10.8 gpg (No. 12 in 6A)

2024 defense: 9.9 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

4. Fremont Silverwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Seth Jones (4th year).

2024 record: 18-2 (first in Region 1 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Beat Mountain Ridge, 11-10, in the 6A championship.

2024 offense: 14.4 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

2024 defense: 5.9 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Burklee Heslop, D, M, Sr.

Macee Mitton, D, M, Sr.

Kylee Hansen, D, Sr.

Azlyn Williams, A, Sr.

Kate Jenkins, M, Jr.

Bailey Sargent, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brylee Jeppsen, A, Jr.

Autumn Gbur, D, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for this season, we are a very different team but have some amazing talent and look forward to the new challenges.

5. Syracuse Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ashtyn Stoor (2nd year).

2024 record: 7-8 (third in Region 1 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 16-6, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 11.3 gpg (No. 10 in 6A)

2024 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 12 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

6. Layton Lancers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Nate Soriano (2nd year).

2024 record: 3-14 (sixth in Region 1 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 15-8, in the 6A first round.

2024 offense: 6.1 gpg (No. 16 in 6A)

2024 defense: 16.2 gpg (No. 16 in 6A)

Additional info not provided

1. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Angie Brescia (5th year).

2024 record: 14-6 (second in Region 2 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 11-10, in the 6A championship.

2024 offense: 13.5 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

2024 defense: 9 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Olivia Cannon, Midfield, Sr.

Taya Chalk, Attack, Sr.

Karlee Farnsworth, Attack, Sr.

Taylie Anderson, Midfield, So.

Brielle Fabert, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Lucy Rigby, Attack, Fr.

Kylie Prosienski, Defense, Fr.

Claire Pomeroy, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited to see our girls take the field and work towards playing all as one! We are heavy with seniors and have added some talented freshmen so it will be fun to see how everyone connects.

2. Bingham Miners

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Karli Auelua (1st year).

2024 record: 11-7 (tied for third in Region 2 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 17-11, in the 5A 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 11.9 gpg (No. 9 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11 gpg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Sophie Grizzle, Midfield, Sr.

Aspen Little, Midfield, Sr.

Megan Tew, Draw Specialist, Sr.

Norah Davis, Defense, Sr.

Chloe Arambula, Attack, Sr.

Ruby Gwilliam, Defense, Sr.

Sara Nielson, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Emma McCune, Defense, So.

Shalyssa Orr, Jr., Goalie

Hailey Rothfuss, Sr., Goalie

Coach comment: We are feeling good this year. We have an incredibly strong line up of seniors who are ready to go out and show everyone what Bingham Lacrosse is all about. As coaches, we are excited to show the state what we have been working on in this off-season. We have challenged ourselves to dig in and give this team the best coaching we possibly can. We can’t wait to see how far this team will go.

3. Riverton Silverwolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Hannah Kelleher (1st year).

2024 record: 16-3 (first in Region 2 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 13-12, in the 6A semifinals.

2024 offense: 15.9 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

2024 defense: 8.2 gpg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Grace Jenson, Attack, Sr.

Izzy Blunck, Attack, Sr.

Emma Pennington, Attack, Sr.

Paisley Young, Mid, Jr.

Reese Lewis, Defense, Jr.

Katelee McArthur, d, mid, Sr.

Sela Tafisi, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Haylie Nelson, mid, Jr.

Coach comment: Our team is looking really good. We are excited for the spring season. We had a good crew last year and unfortunately lost in the semifinals but only lost three seniors, so our goal is to go all the way this year.

4. Herriman Mustangs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Maya Lightfoot (1st year).

2024 record: 9-7 (tied for third in Region 2 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Davis, 12-10, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 12.1 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

2024 defense: 10 gpg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Sophie Sam, Midfield, Jr.

Sabrina Czipka, Midfield, So.

Gracee Bolton, Defense, Jr.

CC Campbell, Midfield, Jr.

Faith Kugler, Attack, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ava Ingleby, Attack, Fr.

Macy Gibb, Goalie, Jr.

Addison Dunow, Defense, So.

Coach comment: We are so excited for this season and the girls have been putting in the work. As we have introduced some new content and ideas, they have adapted well and are looking forward to an amazing season.

5. Corner Canyon Chargers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Matthew Kenning (5th year).

2024 record: 4-13 (fifth in Region 2 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 21-8, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 10.2 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

2024 defense: 16.5 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Cat Faucette, Attack/Midfield, Sr.

Sophie Jacobs, Midfield, Sr.

Mia Ambrose, Defense/Midfield, Sr.

Emme Dowland, Attack, Sr.

Alice Linford, Attack, Jr.

Lillian Burnette, Goalie, Jr.

Brinely Criddle, Goalie, Sr.

Avery Berger, Attack, Jr.

Kate Moffat, Defense/Midfield, Jr.

Ivy West, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ada Andrews, Defense, Fr.

Greta Grimes, Attack/Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: We look forward to a successful season. We recognize that last year we had to rebuild against one of the toughest schedules in the state, but we won two of our last three regular season games, including on the road against an 11-win team, and we look to carry that momentum into this season. We have some amazing returning players and a solid freshman class that will be key to our success this season.

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Maycie Gerber (3rd year).

2024 record: 4-14 (sixth in Region 2 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 18-4, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 5.5 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

2024 defense: 13.9 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Tiffany Bach, Attack, Sr.

Libby Christofferson, Midfield, Sr.

Elise Southworth, Defense, Jr.

Alyssa Jaffa, Attack, Sr.

Cambria Sandoval, Midfield, Sr.

Ellanore McDonald, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Gemma Armes, Attack, Jr.

Zaida Whitaker, Defense, Jr.

Coach comment: So stoked to see the growth of our girls this year! It’s going to be our best season yet.

1. Lone Peak Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Weslie Lundell (5th year).

2024 record: 12-6 (first in Region 3 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 13-7, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 12.2 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

2024 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Sadie Neuenschwander, D/M, Sr.

Norah Lisonbee, M, Jr.

Lucy McMurray, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Maddie Chambers, A/M, Jr.

Julia Bartholomew, D/M, Jr.

Coach comment: I am itching to get this next season started! I know each team this year is putting in a lot of extra work so it looks like this is going to be one of the toughest seasons yet.

2. Skyridge Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Michelle Buechner (2nd year).

2024 record: 11-6 (third in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 12-8, in the 5A 6A second round.

2024 offense: 12.4 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Lily Withers, Defense/Midfield, Sr.

Tessa Jamison, Attack, Jr.

Mady Coton, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ellie Palmer, Midfield, Fr.

Summer Buechner, Midfield, Fr.

Sophia Fife, Defense, Fr.

Coach comment: We have a young, enthusiastic team! Can’t wait to see how they play together.

3. Lehi Pioneers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Taylor Siri (5th year).

2024 record: 6-12 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 17-3, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 9.6 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2024 defense: 11.5 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Ashlyn Atkin, Attack, Jr.

Tilly Poulton, Attack, So.

Hannah Jorgensen, Midfield, Jr.

Kate Prettyman, Goalie, Jr.

Coach comment: As we look ahead to the upcoming girls lacrosse season, there’s a mix of excitement and anticipation. While we certainly lost a talented group of seniors last year. Their leadership and contributions laid a strong foundation for this team. However, we are fortunate to have a wealth of talent in our younger classmen who are ready to step up and make an impact on the field. Their enthusiasm, skill and drive will be key in helping us continue to grow and compete at a high level. We’ve got a dynamic group of players who are eager to take on new challenges, and I’m confident they’ll bring energy, creativity and grit to the game. It’s a season of growth, and we’re all excited to see the progress and success that lies ahead.

4. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Sulz (1st year).

2024 record: 12-6 (second in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 10-6, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 12 gpg (No. 8 in 6A)

2024 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Sydney Schultz, Midfield, Sr.

Taylor Sulz, Midfield, Jr.

Madilyn Floyd, Goalie, Sr.

London Smith, Midfield/Attack, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for this upcoming season. We have a lot of new players joining the varsity team, as we graduated 12 seniors last year. They are showing promise and determination. We are ready to get to work.

5. Westlake Thunder

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Greg Larsen (1st year).

2024 record: 8-10 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 15-3, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 9 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

2024 defense: 10.5 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Mollie McEwan, Midfield, Sr.

Tatum Quiring, Defense, Sr.

Allie Johnson, Midfield and Draw, Sr.

Kilah Knight, Defense and Midfield, Sr.

Savannah Fowler, Defense and Midfield, Sr.

Ella Huntsman, Goalie, Jr.

Mae Adams, Attack, Sr.

Joe Morton, Attack, Sr.

Skylar Larsen, Attack, Sr.

Maggie Woodin, Defense and Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Aubury Wagner, Midfield and Attack, Sr.

Elle Matthews, Attack and Midfield, Sr.

Addy Bullough, Defense, Jr.

Malia Funn, Defense, Jr.

Michaela Kessel, Midfield, Jr.

Kaitlyn Dewey, Midfield, So.

Paige Larsen, Attack, So.

Coach comment: Westlake is guided by a strong senior group paired with a mix of young, hard-working talent. There is high energy and a strong desire to see Westlake elevate and establish a new standard this year.

6. American Fork Cavemen

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Portia Rowbury (1st year).

2024 record: 1-16 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 16-5, in the 6A first round.

2024 offense: 5.9 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

2024 defense: 16.9 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Sarah McCullock, Attack, Sr.

Emma Call, Attack, Jr.

Karlei Havili, Midfield, Sr.

Bella Mascherino, Midfield, Sr.

Katie Russell, Attack, Sr.

Aubriella Dollar, Midfield, So.

Claire Corbridge, Midfield, So.

Sam Ellsworth, Attack, So.

Kenadie Priday, Defense, Sr.

Hayley Roylance, Midfield, Jr.

Rhianna Shelley, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

La’akea Manuela, Midfield, Fr.

Lauren Maddock, Attack, Sr.

Macee Stratton, Attack, Sr.

Sarah Egan, Defense, Jr.

Coach comment: This season is all about growth for our program, with 3/4 of our team being year one lacrosse players.