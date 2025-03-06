The Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior boys all-star games will take place this Friday at Olympus High School with a tripleheader of games featuring many of the top players in the state.
The 1A vs. 2A game tips off at 4 p.m., followed by the 3A vs. 4A all-stars game at 6 p.m. and the 5A vs. 6A game starts at 8 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person, and the UHSBCA encourages all family and friends to attend.
Class 6A
Coleman Atwater, Davis
Easton Duft, Fremont
Jonah Fullmer, Layton
Bryton Valdes, Corner Canyon
Stockton Blanchard, Herriman
Will Lindsay, Mountain Ridge
Easton Hawkins, Lehi
Jordan Kohler, Skyridge
Symon Su’a, Westlake
Jason Peterson, Bingham
Class 5A
Charlie Smith, Bountiful
Luke Meyer, Juan Diego
Drez Jensen, Viewmont
Hunter Jackson, Woods Cross
Josh Mawhinney, Brighton
Bradley Easton, Brighton
Luke Owen, Olympus
Jack Anderton, Highland
Jax Allen, Orem
Andrew Miller, Springville
Class 4A
Kade Jenson, Payson
Legend Reynoso, Payson
Dauson Gardiner, Uintah
Dawson Low, Ridgeline
John Rosevear, Cottonwood
Luke Park, Cottonwood
Jude Haigh, Green Canyon
Easton Stokes, Green Canyon
Tyson Forsey, Dixie
Damani Wilkerson, Murray
Class 3A
Felps Sanders, Canyon View
Ty Attig, Canyon View
Dax Anderson, Manti
Logan Woolstenhulme, South Summit
Wayke Olsen, Union
Kolton Asay, Morgan
Ridge Hendry, North Sanpete
Class 2A
Buck Sargent, North Summit
Trevor Richins, North Summit
Jake Smith, North Summit
Cesare Baiardi, Rockwell
Daniel Bernhardi, Parowan
Moses Duon, APA West Valley
Lucian Greenwell, APA Draper
Carter Vijayaraghauan, APA Draper
Mackson Bastian, South Sevier
Slade Summerhays, South Sevier
Class 1A
Daxton Miller, Panguitch
Remme Chappell, Panguitch
Maddix Johnson, Panguitch
Sadler Barnes, Milford
Tavin Jessen, Piute
Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona
Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona
Raul Valle, Wendover
Wyatt Muir, Manila
Jace Cox, Valley