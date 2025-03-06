Orem guard Jax Allen (2) shoots the ball while guarded by American Fork forward Jax Clark (1) during a high school boys basketball game as part of the Tournament of Champions held at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

The Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior boys all-star games will take place this Friday at Olympus High School with a tripleheader of games featuring many of the top players in the state.

The 1A vs. 2A game tips off at 4 p.m., followed by the 3A vs. 4A all-stars game at 6 p.m. and the 5A vs. 6A game starts at 8 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person, and the UHSBCA encourages all family and friends to attend.

Class 6A

Coleman Atwater, Davis

Easton Duft, Fremont

Jonah Fullmer, Layton

Bryton Valdes, Corner Canyon

Stockton Blanchard, Herriman

Will Lindsay, Mountain Ridge

Easton Hawkins, Lehi

Jordan Kohler, Skyridge

Symon Su’a, Westlake

Jason Peterson, Bingham

Class 5A

Charlie Smith, Bountiful

Luke Meyer, Juan Diego

Drez Jensen, Viewmont

Hunter Jackson, Woods Cross

Josh Mawhinney, Brighton

Bradley Easton, Brighton

Luke Owen, Olympus

Jack Anderton, Highland

Jax Allen, Orem

Andrew Miller, Springville

Class 4A

Kade Jenson, Payson

Legend Reynoso, Payson

Dauson Gardiner, Uintah

Dawson Low, Ridgeline

John Rosevear, Cottonwood

Luke Park, Cottonwood

Jude Haigh, Green Canyon

Easton Stokes, Green Canyon

Tyson Forsey, Dixie

Damani Wilkerson, Murray

Class 3A

Felps Sanders, Canyon View

Ty Attig, Canyon View

Dax Anderson, Manti

Logan Woolstenhulme, South Summit

Wayke Olsen, Union

Kolton Asay, Morgan

Ridge Hendry, North Sanpete

Class 2A

Buck Sargent, North Summit

Trevor Richins, North Summit

Jake Smith, North Summit

Cesare Baiardi, Rockwell

Daniel Bernhardi, Parowan

Moses Duon, APA West Valley

Lucian Greenwell, APA Draper

Carter Vijayaraghauan, APA Draper

Mackson Bastian, South Sevier

Slade Summerhays, South Sevier

Class 1A

Daxton Miller, Panguitch

Remme Chappell, Panguitch

Maddix Johnson, Panguitch

Sadler Barnes, Milford

Tavin Jessen, Piute

Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona

Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona

Raul Valle, Wendover

Wyatt Muir, Manila

Jace Cox, Valley