Brigham Young University head coach Amber Whiting calls out to her players during an NCAA women’s basketball game between the BYU Cougars and the Utah Valley University Wolverines held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

BYU women’s basketball is moving in a new direction.

Head coach Amber Whiting has stepped down from her position and agreed to part ways with the Cougars, BYU announced in a statement Saturday.

The development was first reported Friday by Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Hired in 2022 out of Burley High School (Idaho) to replace longtime head coach Jeff Judkins, Whiting compiled a 45-51 record across three seasons at the helm of the program.

Though Whiting brought in a number of highly-touted recruits, such as Delaney Gibb, Kailey Woolston and her daughter Amari Whiting, the Cougars never posted a winning campaign during her tenure.

They also never reached the NCAA tournament, instead playing in the WNIT in 2023 and the WBIT in 2024, but failed to win a game in either setting.

In BYU’s first two seasons in the Big 12, the Cougars went 10-26 in league play under Whiting, including a 4-14 mark this past year with a first round loss to UCF in the conference tournament.

Associate head coach Lee Cummard will now take over for Whiting as head coach on an interim basis, according to BYU’s announcement.