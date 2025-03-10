Brigham Young Cougars players cheer for their teammates during a basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

BYU is on a roll heading into the Big 12 tournament.

Following eight consecutive wins to end the regular season, the Cougars have jumped up to No. 17 in Monday’s latest AP Top 25 poll.

The jump to No. 17 from No. 23 comes after Kevin Young’s squad outlasted Iowa State on the road in double overtime before heading back to Provo to defeat rival Utah on Senior Night.

BYU is one of four Big 12 teams listed in this week’s poll, joining No. 2 Houston, No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 12 Iowa State.

Arizona and Kansas are outside of the top 25 and received just 82 and five points from voters each, respectively.

In the advanced metrics, the Cougars are currently ranked No. 26 in NET and No. 24 in KenPom.

This is the 157th week in which BYU has been ranked in the AP poll. The highest ranking for the program came in both 1988 and 2011, when the Cougars were slotted at No. 3 at one point in each campaign.

BYU is the No. 4 seed in this week’s Big 12 tournament.

Following a double bye in the bracket, the Cougars’ first tournament game will come in the conference quarterfinals, when they’ll play either Cincinnati, Oklahoma State or Iowa State, depending on earlier results.