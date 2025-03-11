The 20-game Big 12 men’s basketball conference schedule looks like it will be a one-year deal.

An hour before the 2025 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament tipped off at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Big 12 brass acknowledged that it is expected the men’s conference schedule will be 18 games next year, like the women were during the 2024-25 season.

The league bumped the number of conference games for men’s basketball from 18 to 20 this year, with the four corner schools — Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado — joining the Big 12.

When a media member broached the subject of a reduced number of conference games with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark during a press conference Tuesday morning, he had the league’s vice president over men’s basketball, Brian Thornton, explain the thinking behind the shift.

“That is our anticipation to go to 18 games, and one of the biggest impetuses for that is this, the balance of conference versus nonconference games,” Thornton said. “It’s extremely important because of the competitive nature of our conference, for there to be some ability to have a bye built into our schedule.”

Over the past 10 weeks, Big 12 men’s basketball teams have gone through the grind of a 20-game conference schedule, and several conference coaches have voiced their apprehensions over the schedule this season.

It’s also created some scheduling difficulties for a conference that now spans as far west as Utah and Arizona — including the Cougars and Utes — and as far east as schools like Cincinnati, West Virginia and UCF.

“Playing 20 games post-Christmas makes (having bye weeks) impossible to do, so we’re going to try 18 games, and we’re going to see how that goes,” Thornton continued. “Obviously, it’s extremely important for us to ensure that we have quality non-conference games that are played before Christmas, and that’s something that we’re investing with our schools on.”

Yormark also stressed the importance, when creating schedules, of putting its student-athletes first.

“We’re very mindful of the wear and tear and that travel is one of our guiding principles when we think about scheduling,” he said. “We’re making sure we’re very sensitive to that, and that will continue.”

Yormark covered a variety of topics during his press conference, from welcoming the four corner schools to the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City to Friday night football games, and even the feedback about the unique court the league has been using at the Big 12 tournament.

The Big 12 court design

The Big 12 logo is seen on the court during the second half of game between Cincinnati and Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. | AP

There has been commentary on social media about the court at this year’s Big 12 tournament, which includes a pattern of hundreds of XII logos as compared to a contemporary hardwood look.

The design that stretches from one baseline to the other has been described as having a Louis Vuitton feel to it.

“Let me just start off by saying that court isn’t about me, it’s about our student-athletes,” Yormark said. “You know, when I first got here, (it) was all about modernizing and contemporizing our brand, connecting to culture and getting on the consciousness of current future student-athletes, and that’s what we’re doing. Every student-athlete that walked on that court last week came up to me and said, ‘Brett, it’s fantastic.’ They took selfies. They loved it.”

Yormark doubled down on his approval of the gaudy branding of the Big 12 court at its premier basketball event.

“Today I got here very early (for) Iowa State practice, and the entire team said, ‘Love it. Love being on there.’ I think it’s aspirational. You know, that’s our stage, and we wanted to make a profound statement, and I think we did, and I love it,” Yormark said. “And listen, in life you never get it perfectly correct. But I think the people that matter most, that are weighing in, really love it, and that’s what matters to me.”

Four Corner schools and the Kansas City venue

After more than a decade of playing in Las Vegas at the Pac-12 tournament, the Four Corner schools are getting their first taste of a conference tournament in Kansas City.

Yormark said he’s been seeking feedback from officials at Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

“They’ve been in Vegas for a long time. They like Vegas. Vegas was great to them. Come here, sample it, give me your feedback,” Yormark said. “Across the board, they loved it. (The women’s teams last week) thought it was first class, an experience that they haven’t had anywhere else. I expect the same from the four men’s coaches, because I’m very engaged with them, and I want their feedback. I want them to tell us how we can get better.”

The Big 12 basketball tournament is contracted to be played in Kansas City through 2031 after a four-year extension was announced last year.

“I think they’re going to love it here for all the right reasons, and for the same reason, I felt welcome in KC. And as I said earlier, we’re here through (2031), we’re committed to KC. What happens after that? I don’t know, but I would anticipate we’re here for a long, long time.”

NCAA Tournament expectations for the Big 12

Yormark said he anticipates eight or more Big 12 teams will be selected for both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments when the brackets are unveiled Sunday.

Going into Tuesday, ESPN’s bracketology projections have eight men’s teams in the NCAA field and seven on the women’s side.

“I’m excited for what’s in store for us in the tournament, and I think we’ve had a great year when you think about women’s basketball, and certainly the Four Corner schools have made you stronger,” Yormark said.

Regarding the men’s side, Yormark added, “Thinking about this year and referencing this year specifically, we’ve got four teams in the net top 10, seven teams in KenPom’s top 30, at least half of our conference, maybe more will be in the NCAA Tournament.”

Four days ago, the league announced a 10-game slate of Friday night matchups for the 2025 season that includes BYU hosting West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 3, and Utah playing its regular-season finale at Kansas on Friday, Nov. 28.

“We experienced quite a few Friday night games last year. I thought that went really well. The ratings were great. Fans enjoyed it. They don’t mind occasionally going to a Friday night. They don’t want that to be a regular schedule dynamic, but I think occasionally it works out really well,” Yormark said.

The commissioner said he doesn’t anticipate the league will add to the number of Friday games in future seasons, but does think there will be Big 12 Friday night games on a regular basis.

“This year, we have a few more, and I’m excited about it. I think on a Friday night, we can be a showcase conference for all the right reasons. ESPN and Fox do an incredible job for us,” he said.