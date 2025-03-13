Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) and guard Trey Stewart (1) celebrate together after BYU’s victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in a quarterfinals game of the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

KANSAS CITY — Looking for and getting revenge “isn’t really the way we roll,” BYU guard Trevin Knell said Thursday afternoon after the No. 17 Cougars ran past No. 12 Iowa State at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game.

No, Knell wasn’t talking about beating the Cyclones, the national power who BYU is now 3-1 against, remarkably, in Big 12 games.

He was referring to what’s next: a semifinal showdown with No. 2-ranked Houston on Friday night (6 p.m. MDT, ESPN2) for a chance to play for the Big 12 tournament title in their second season in one of the best college basketball conferences in the country.

Of course, Houston (28-4) crushed BYU (24-8) 86-55 at Fertitta Center back on Jan. 4 in the teams’ only regular-season meeting this year. Last year, the red-wearing Cougars edged BYU 75-68 in Provo.

“They are a really well-coached team. They are one of the best defensive teams in the country. So it is going to be awesome to play against them, mostly because I want to see where we stand,” said Knell, who was 4 for 4 from deep and had 14 points in the Cougars’ quarterfinal win Thursday. “Like, people talk about them being a Final Four team, and I feel like we are a completely different team than when we played them at their place, when they got us pretty good. So I am excited to show what BYU is all about and to put us on the map and to make a run in the Big 12 tournament and get ready for postseason.”

Houston didn’t have too much trouble with Colorado on Thursday, ending the Buffaloes’ Cinderella run with a 77-68 decision ruled by 19 points from Emanuel Sharp.

But coach Kelvin Sampson’s team did face a troubling setback; center J’Wan Roberts sprained his right ankle and scored only two points in 18 minutes. Roberts, who averages 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds, is one of Houston’s best players and it wouldn’t be surprising if Sampson “saves” him for the Big Dance last week, just as Iowa State may or may not have saved starters Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert against BYU.

Roberts said he will be “cautious,” moving forward, “especially knowing March Madness is right around the corner,” he told Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

The blue-wearing Cougars, meanwhile, will throw caution to the wind — with or without trying for revenge.

“I thought they really punched us in the mouth in Houston, but we have come a long way as a team since then,” said BYU’s Dallin Hall, who had seven points, seven assists and a rebound against ISU. “We have to match their physicality. We gotta play smart and aggressive and on our toes. Those are a few things that jump out at me.”

BYU was never really in the game in the loss at Houston in front of 7,035 fans — the second game of the Big 12 season. Houston forced 15 turnovers, held BYU to 37.5% shooting (18 of 48) and limited BYU to eight 3-pointers. BYU made 18 triples on Thursday.

“The only thing I remember is they embarrassed us, you know? They beat us by 30 points. So we are super excited to play them again,” said BYU’s Fouss Traore, who had 15 points Thursday.

In January’s contest, Knell was the only BYU player in double figures, with 12, while star Richie Saunders was held to nine points on 3 of 8 shooting. Houston won the rebounding battle 37-24.

“It is pretty simple: We gotta play physical, because they get to you and take away your comfort zone and what you are good at,” said Keba Keita. “I think we just gotta be more physical and get rebounds and play our game.”

The blue Cougars also need to be able to handle Houston’s famed on-ball defense and the way its guards clutch, grab and manhandle opposing ball-handlers. Surely the red Cougars are aware of how Iowa State forced 29 BYU turnovers when the Cyclones were at full strength back on March 4.

“We already played against them, so we kinda know what they are about,” said BYU forward Mihailo Boskovic. “We just gotta figure out what we are going to do on offense, and on defense, and just rebound the ball. And that’s it. They are a very good rebounding team.”

When Houston’s Sampson was asked about BYU making 18 3-pointers against Iowa State, he shrugged and said he didn’t know yet how Houston is going to guard BYU.

“We will watch some film tonight and play them tomorrow at 6 p.m. (CDT),” he said.

BYU coach Kevin Young said Houston’s 28-4 record speaks for itself.

“For us, we played them super early on,” Young said. “They were our first Big 12 road game and they smacked us. We’ve grown a lot since then. We feel like we’ve found our identity since that time. … We will go out there and be the best version of ourselves.”

Cougars on the air

No. 17 BYU (24-8) vs. No. 2 Houston (28-4)

Friday, 5 p.m. MDT

At T-Mobile Center

Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN2

Radio: BYU Radio 107.9 FM/BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app