Utah Utes forward Jake Wahlin (10) dunks the ball during a first round game of the Big 12 Championship between the Utah Utes and the UCF Knights at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Utah Utes were knocked out of the championship by the UCF Knights, with a final score of 87-72.

The first transfer portal domino for Utah basketball has fallen.

Minutes after On3’s Pete Nakos first reported the news Friday, forward Jake Wahlin confirmed he has entered the transfer portal.

He’s the first Runnin’ Ute to do so since Craig Smith was fired as the program’s head coach. Former Utah great Alex Jensen is taking over as the program’s 17th head coach — he will finish up the season with the Dallas Mavericks, where he’s currently an assistant coach, before taking over full-time at Utah.

Wahlin’s entrance into the portal doesn’t mean he can’t return to Utah.

“I’m excited to continue my conversations with Coach Jensen and to learn more about his vision for the program,” Wahlin said in his announcement.

The change in leadership could signal more Utah players to also enter the portal to explore their options.

Wahlin also said he’s “committed” to play in the postseason if the Utes receive an invitation to participate in a national postseason tournament, like the first-year College Basketball Crown.

The 6-foot-10 Wahlin took significant strides during his sophomore season at Utah. He has started 22 games this year for the Utes, including the majority of Big 12 contests.

The Provo native has been one of the team’s more consistent performers while averaging 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.