Grace McCallum performs her beam routine as Utah and UCLA compete in gymnastics at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025. McCallum scored a perfect 10.

Grace McCallum’s storied career with Utah gymnastics will end when this season comes to a close.

Her competition career, that is.

Utah and McCallum announced Saturday night following the Red Rocks' victory over UCLA that McCallum will be back with the program for the 2026 season — as a student coach.

McCallum will follow in the path of former Utah great Maile O’Keefe, who has been a student coach with the Red Rocks this year following her five years competing.

The opportunity to come back to Utah and remain with the program for another year was something, McCallum said, she couldn’t say no to.

“I feel like coaching has always been something that’s been in the back of my mind, and who better to learn from than these amazing coaches here,” she said. “I just feel like I’ll learn so much, just wisdom.

“I’m really excited. When I was offered the opportunity to come back a fifth year to coach — how could I say no?"

For Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf, the chance to keep McCallum in Salt Lake City with the program, albeit in a new role, is a real boon.

McCallum’s experience in the sport, both in college at Utah and in elite gymnastics — including the Tokyo Olympics — is seen as a real advantage, both for the gymnasts who will be on the team and for the coaching staff itself.

McCallum has been through the ringer essentially, been tested at the highest levels of the sport and come out ahead.

“She is so humble with everything she has achieved in her life,” Dockendorf said. “She is so caring and compassionate, and to be able to have her come back and share her experiences, it is not like she has had a super easy journey and every time she went out (her gymnastics) was perfect.

“She has had to work for everything she has gotten and she is going to be able to share that with our team next year. She will be able to be there for those freshmen, for those seniors and to really help our staff to improve and grow as well.”