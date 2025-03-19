Left to right; Anson Winder, Craig Cusick and Matt Carlino celebrate their comeback win during the second half of the BYU vs. Iona game, in round 1 of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on March 13, 2012. BYU won 78-72.

Four thousand, seven hundred and fifty-four days.

For 4,754 days, BYU has gone winless under the brightest lights of college basketball.

In the past 4,754 days, BYU’s Marches have been filled with much more sadness than madness.

You get the picture. But after 13 long years, the Cougars have a chance to end their current stretch of NCAA Tournament futility Thursday against the 11-seeded VCU Rams in Denver.

BYU-Iona game

Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

On March 13, 2012, BYU took the court in Dayton, Ohio, as a 14 seed to face Iona in the First Four play-in round.

After falling into a 25-point deficit, Dave Rose’s Cougars rallied back to stun the Gaels in a 78-72 classic, marking the largest comeback win in NCAA Tournament history — a record that’s still standing today.

Noah Hartsock led the charge with 23 points against Iona, Brandon Davies added another 18 points and 15 rebounds, Damarcus Harrison came off the bench to score 12 and Craig Cusick dished out eight assists.

None of those players could have imagined how notable their performances that night would still be in 2025. They didn’t expect to be the last group of Cougars to claim a March Madness win before a 13-year drought.

Program greats Eric Mika and Alex Barcello each went one-and-done in the tournament, while Elijah Bryant, TJ Haws and Yoeli Childs never even had a chance in the dance.

I was 11 years old and in the sixth grade the night of BYU’s victory over Iona. Today, I’m 24. This current March drought for the Cougars has spanned more than half of my lifetime.

What else was happening the last time the Cougars won a tournament game? Here’s what life looked like back then.

The world on March 13, 2012

Not only was former President Barack Obama in his first term in the White House, but he was in Dayton as a spectator for the First Four — only to leave before the BYU-Iona matchup and miss a historic comeback victory for the Cougars. Thanks, Obama.

President Donald Trump was nowhere near politics, but rather serving as the host of NBC’s “The Celebrity Apprentice,” with Arsenio Hall, Clay Aiken and Debbie Gibson among the contestants.

Speaking of NBC, the network’s most popular sitcoms at the time included “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock” and “Community” — arguably one of the greatest comedy quartets in television history.

“American Idol” was in the midst of its 11th season, which was ultimately won by Phillip Phillips. What a fun name.

“The Simpsons” was on its 502nd episode; it’s aired 280 more since. Of course, the show hasn’t been good since BYU’s days in the WAC.

The most recent iPhone was the 4s model, which was released just 10 days after the death of Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

Snapchat, Instagram and Spotify were all in their infancy and picking up millions of new users.

The top movie at the box office was “The Lorax,” starring the dynamic duo of Zac Efron and Danny DeVito. One of them is still stealing the hearts of women all over the world today, and the other is Zac Efron.

The most recent installment within the Marvel Cinematic Universe was “Captain America: The First Avenger,” with the first “Avengers” movie still a few weeks away from premiering.

The Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Madonna, with special appearances from LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and CeeLo Green. In other words, it was one of the worst halftime shows ever.

Songs near the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart included “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson, “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele, “Part of Me” by Katy Perry and “Glad You Came” by The Wanted.

One Direction was four months removed from releasing its debut album, while Van Halen had recently put out its last. In this author’s opinion, the latter was much better than the former. Sorry, Directioners.

better than the former. Sorry, Directioners. Taylor Swift was still technically a country singer, with her third album “Speak Now” being her most recent offering. Her boyfriend in 2025, Travis Kelce, was heading into his senior season at Cincinnati. Her most recent ex-boyfriend in March 2012 was Jake Gyllenhaal. I hate that I know that.

The sports world was fresh off the spectacles of both “TebowMania” and “Linsanity,” where Tim Tebow and Jeremy Lin caught fire and became worldwide sensations. You just had to be there.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid during game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. | AP

Andy Reid was heading into his 14th and final season as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. At this point, he had won 136 games in his career. He’s won 165 more since then, along with three Super Bowls while also appearing in a bunch of commercials. Bundlerooski!

Jimmer Fredette was in his rookie campaign with the Sacramento Kings. The same night BYU stunned Iona, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year winner played 16 minutes and scored three points in a 115-89 loss to Golden State. Justice for Jimmer ...

The Utah Jazz played in what was then known as EnergySolutions Arena, with Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap serving as the team’s top contributors and Ty Corbin as its head coach. The Jazz’s uniforms at the time were white, navy and green, and they looked awesome. Let this be another reminder to you that highlighter yellow should have never happened.

LeBron James had yet to win a championship in his career, though he’d finally get his first ring later that summer. Tom Brady, however, already had three Super Bowls to his name and would win another four over the next decade, but had just fallen to Eli Manning for the second time in the big game just a month before.

Only two of BYU’s 16 Heritage Halls buildings had been completed. Additionally, six other current buildings on BYU’s campus — including the Engineering and Life Science buildings — had yet to be constructed.

BYU photo

The Marriott Center Annex did not exist. In fact, it was still three years away from first being announced and five years from opening.

BYU had a Teriyaki Stix in its on-campus food court. That alone should tell you how long it’s been since the Cougars won a tournament game.

BYU was still more than five years away from selling caffeinated soda on campus — a change that occurred just in time for me to drink hundreds of gallons of Pibb Xtra in Provo during my beloved college years.

In its first season of football independence, BYU started 3-2 before promoting backup quarterback Riley Nelson to the starting role. Nelson led the Cougars on a 7-1 tear to finish 10-3 with a victory in the Armed Forces Bowl. Once again, you just had to be there.

Taysom Hill had just arrived on campus and had yet to suit up for BYU, with the Cougars’ incoming football recruiting class including the likes of Jamaal Williams, Butch Pau’u, Austin Hoyt, Matt Hadley and Tanner Mangum. What a crop.

BYU finished third in its inaugural WCC basketball campaign, with Matthew Dellavedova of Saint Mary’s earning conference player of the year honors. Remember that guy, Cougar fans?

guy, Cougar fans? Kevin Young was in his first season as head coach of the NBA D League’s Iowa Energy.

Chris Burgess was in the twilight of his professional playing career, playing in Poland for Trefl Sopot.

Current BYU staffers Charles Abouo and Nate Austin were playing for the Cougars against Iona. Abouo started and logged 14 minutes with 2 points, two assists and a steal, while Austin came off the bench for 3 points, two rebounds and a block.

BYU sharpshooter Trevin Knell was 13 years old, while Cougars point guard Egor Demin had just turned 6.