BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) blocks a shot from Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Jack Clark (4) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

For the first time in 12 years, BYU has won an NCAA Tournament game.

The Cougars defeated No. 11 seed VCU 80-71 Thursday in Denver, advancing to the tournament’s second round for a Saturday meeting with Wisconsin.

3 takeaways

BYU’s offense proved greater than VCU’s defense. The Cougars became the first team all season to score more 80 points against the Rams, doing so by shooting 50% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

Richie Saunders led the way with 16 points and four rebounds, while Egor Demin came up clutch with 15 points, four boards and three made 3-pointers.

Eight different BYU players found the scoreboard, with the Cougars averaging 1.25 points per possession.

The Cougars were dominant down low. BYU scored 38 points in the paint, with the big man tandem of Fousseyni Traore and Keba Keita combining for 21 points and 18 rebounds.

But the rebounding battle is where the Cougars truly shined. BYU grabbed 40 rebounds to VCU’s 31, and while the Rams had been one of the country’s best teams on the offensive glass, the Cougars won that margin in 14-12 fashion.

BYU finally exorcised its March demons. The Cougars are headed to the second round of the tournament for the first time since the days of Jimmermania in 2011. Such an achievement in Kevin Young’s first year in the program is remarkable.

With just under seven minutes left to play in the first half, the Rams knotted the score at 24-24. Over the next 10-plus minutes of action, BYU went on a 30-10 run that put VCU in a hole it couldn’t escape. The Cougars wouldn’t be denied.

The fight and poise of this BYU team is different than from years past. Let’s see if it’s enough to knock off Wisconsin and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.