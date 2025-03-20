Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) jumps into the end zone giving the Cougars the lead as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35.

Darius Lassiter’s time in Provo has come to an end.

The BYU receiver will not be returning to the Cougars program, according to a Thursday report from Spencer Linton of BYUtv, citing Lassiter himself.

Lassiter played the 2024 season as a senior and was thought to be out of eligibility, but then the NCAA began granting waivers in the winter to several former junior college players to compete for another year.

This development led many to believe such cases would increase and players like Lassiter — who played at Butler Community College from 2019-21 before transferring to Eastern Michigan and then BYU — would be able to return due to additional eligibility.

However, the circumstances proved to be much more complicated, and Lassiter’s attempts to continue playing at the college level were unsuccessful. On March 7, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake shared that it was “highly unlikely” that Lassiter would return to BYU and be eligible for 2025.

Lassiter broke out for the Cougars in 2024, finishing as the team’s second-leading receiver with 704 yards and four touchdowns.

He etched a place in BYU program lore by catching an improbable 35-yard touchdown in the final seconds of a 35-31 stunner against Oklahoma State to keep the Cougars’ undefeated dreams alive.

Upon arriving at BYU in 2023, Lassiter caught 74 passes for 1,068 yards and eight touchdowns.

As reported by Linton, Lassiter will now focus on preparing for and pursuing a professional career. His father, the late Kwamie Lassiter, played 10 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back, primarily with the Arizona Cardinals.