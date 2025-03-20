Former BYU basketball star Jimmer Fredette claps during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament between the BYU Cougars and the Virginia Commonwealth Rams held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

DENVER — An impressive number of BYU fans made the trip to Denver for BYU’s first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with VCU on Thursday.

Among the sea of royal blue was a sizable collection of BYU legends and other notable figures. There were, of course, the usual suspects such as university president Shane Reese and athletic director Tom Holmoe, but their group was remarkably star-studded.

Here’s a look at some of the special guests at BYU’s win over VCU.

Jimmer Fredette

Jimmer Fredette poses for a photo with his family at BYU's first round NCAA Tournament matchup against VCU in Denver on March 20, 2025. | BYU Photo

Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill and Jimmer Fredette are pictured together at BYU's first round NCAA Tournament matchup against VCU in Denver on March 20, 2025. | BYU Photo

Danny Ainge

Danny Ainge, right, Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations, laughs with Taysom Hill, a tight end for the New Orleans Saints, during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Ryan Smith

Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, looks to the jumbotron during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament between the BYU Cougars and the Virginia Commonwealth Rams held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Eric Mika and TJ Haws

Gifford Nielsen

Travis Hansen