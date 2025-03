BYU fans cheer during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Virginia Commonwealth Rams held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

It’s a joyous day for Cougar Nation.

BYU basketball has won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2012, knocking off VCU in 80-71 fashion Thursday afternoon in Denver.

Social media was buzzing following the historic victory. Here are some of the most notable reactions.