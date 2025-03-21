Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) puts up a shot while driving to the basket during a first-round game of the Big 12 Championship between the Utah Utes and the UCF Knights at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Utah Utes were knocked out of the championship by the UCF Knights, with a final score of 87-72.

Another Runnin’ Ute starter, this time center Lawson Lovering, is reportedly headed to the NCAA transfer portal.

Multiple reports, including from On3 and Rival, indicated on Friday that the 7-foot Lovering will explore his options.

Made Hoops director of scouting Max Feldman reported that Lovering, a senior, is entering the portal as a graduate student, will seek a medical hardship waiver for an additional year of NCAA eligibility and will also consider returning to the Utes.

Lovering has played the past two seasons for Utah after transferring from Colorado.

This year, Lovering has shown marked improvement while averaging 8.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while starting 25 games.

Also on Friday, One Motive Sports, a licensed sports agency, announced it had welcomed Lovering to its name, image and likeness family.

Lovering is the fourth Utah player headed to portal, along with fellow starter Jake Wahlin, key reserve Hunter Erickson and walk-on Brandon Haddock.

The Utes are scheduled to play in the 16-team College Basketball Crown postseason tournament, which starts March 31, though it’s uncertain at this point which Utah players may not be available.

Wahlin already indicated he will play for the Utes in the postseason, and One Motive Sports wished Lovering good luck in the tournament.

This all comes for a Utah program in transition, with former Runnin’ Ute legend Alex Jensen taking over as head coach.