While three former Utah players — tight end Brant Kuithe, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and linebacker Karene Reid — received invites to the NFL combine, they and 11 other former Utes received the opportunity to work out in front of NFL scouts at Big 12 Pro Days this week.
Kuithe, Tafuna and Reid, along with running back Micah Bernard, defensive lineman Van Fillinger, defensive lineman Tevita Fotu, safety Alaka’i Gilman, long snapper JT Greep, tight end Caleb Lohner, defensive lineman Connor O’Toole, wide receiver Money Parks, wide receiver Dorian Singer, tight end Miki Suguturaga, receiver Damien Alford and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn, all were in Frisco, Texas, for the annual event.
Alford’s 4.46-second 40-yard dash time ranked No. 7 among all participants, while Bernard’s 38.5-inch vertical jump ranked No. 5. O’Toole came in at No. 8 with his 37.5-inch vertical jump, while Lohner was just outside of the top 10 with a 37-inch vertical jump.
Parks, Bernard and Lohner finished No. 5, 6 and 7 in the broad jump, with Alford coming it at No. 10, and Fillinger had the fifth-most bench press reps with 30.
Here are the Big 12 pro day results for former Utes ahead of the NFL draft, which will be held from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Damien Alford, WR
- 40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches
- Bench press: 11 reps
- 3-cone: 7.06 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.46 seconds
Money Parks, WR
- 40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds
- Vertical jump: 36.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 7 inches
- Bench press: N/A
- 3-cone: 7.11 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.28 seconds
Micah Bernard, RB
- 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
- Vertical jump: 38.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches
- Bench press: 14 reps
- 3-cone: 7.39 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.37 seconds
Connor O’Toole, DL
- 40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds
- Vertical jump: 37.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 1 inch
- Bench press: N/A
- 3-cone: 7.06 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.3 seconds
Caleb Lohner, TE
- 40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds
- Vertical jump: 37 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches
- Bench press: 19 reps
- 3-cone: 7.15 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.53 seconds
Miki Suguturaga, TE
- 40-yard dash: 4.84 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
- Bench press: N/A
- 3-cone: 7.18 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.44 seconds
Van Fillinger, DL
- 40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
- Bench press: 30 reps
- 3-cone: 7.39 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.5 seconds
Tevita Fotu, DL
- 40-yard dash: 5.28 seconds
- Vertical jump: 26.5 inches
- Broad jump: 8 feet, 5 inches
- Bench press: 11 reps
- 3-cone: 7.96 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.54 seconds
Junior Tafuna, DL
- 40-yard dash: N/A
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: 8 feet, 3 inches
- Bench press: N/A
- 3-cone: 7.51 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.62 seconds
Karene Reid, LB
- 40-yard dash: N/A
- Vertical jump: N/A
- Broad jump: N/A
- Bench press: 17 reps
- 3-cone: N/A
- Shuttle: N/A
Dorian Singer, WR
- 40-yard dash: N/A
- Vertical jump: 30.5 inches
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 2 inches
- Bench press: 11 reps
- 3-cone: 7.19 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.46 seconds