Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard, left, celebrates his kickoff return with a teammate at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Bernard was among a group of former Utes who participated in Big 12 Pro Days in Texas this week.

While three former Utah players — tight end Brant Kuithe, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and linebacker Karene Reid — received invites to the NFL combine, they and 11 other former Utes received the opportunity to work out in front of NFL scouts at Big 12 Pro Days this week.

Kuithe, Tafuna and Reid, along with running back Micah Bernard, defensive lineman Van Fillinger, defensive lineman Tevita Fotu, safety Alaka’i Gilman, long snapper JT Greep, tight end Caleb Lohner, defensive lineman Connor O’Toole, wide receiver Money Parks, wide receiver Dorian Singer, tight end Miki Suguturaga, receiver Damien Alford and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn, all were in Frisco, Texas, for the annual event.

Alford’s 4.46-second 40-yard dash time ranked No. 7 among all participants, while Bernard’s 38.5-inch vertical jump ranked No. 5. O’Toole came in at No. 8 with his 37.5-inch vertical jump, while Lohner was just outside of the top 10 with a 37-inch vertical jump.

Parks, Bernard and Lohner finished No. 5, 6 and 7 in the broad jump, with Alford coming it at No. 10, and Fillinger had the fifth-most bench press reps with 30.

Here are the Big 12 pro day results for former Utes ahead of the NFL draft, which will be held from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Damien Alford, WR

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

Vertical jump: 32 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches

Bench press: 11 reps

3-cone: 7.06 seconds

Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

Money Parks, WR

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds

Vertical jump: 36.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 7 inches

Bench press: N/A

3-cone: 7.11 seconds

Shuttle: 4.28 seconds

Micah Bernard, RB

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

Vertical jump: 38.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches

Bench press: 14 reps

3-cone: 7.39 seconds

Shuttle: 4.37 seconds

Connor O’Toole, DL

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

Vertical jump: 37.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 1 inch

Bench press: N/A

3-cone: 7.06 seconds

Shuttle: 4.3 seconds

Caleb Lohner, TE

40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds

Vertical jump: 37 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches

Bench press: 19 reps

3-cone: 7.15 seconds

Shuttle: 4.53 seconds

Miki Suguturaga, TE

40-yard dash: 4.84 seconds

Vertical jump: 34 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches

Bench press: N/A

3-cone: 7.18 seconds

Shuttle: 4.44 seconds

Van Fillinger, DL

40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds

Vertical jump: 34 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches

Bench press: 30 reps

3-cone: 7.39 seconds

Shuttle: 4.5 seconds

Tevita Fotu, DL

40-yard dash: 5.28 seconds

Vertical jump: 26.5 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 5 inches

Bench press: 11 reps

3-cone: 7.96 seconds

Shuttle: 4.54 seconds

Junior Tafuna, DL

40-yard dash: N/A

Vertical jump: 29 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 3 inches

Bench press: N/A

3-cone: 7.51 seconds

Shuttle: 4.62 seconds

Karene Reid, LB

40-yard dash: N/A

Vertical jump: N/A

Broad jump: N/A

Bench press: 17 reps

3-cone: N/A

Shuttle: N/A

Dorian Singer, WR