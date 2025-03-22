Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) celebrates after scoring during an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Nobody can accuse the Utah Hockey Club and the Tampa Bay Lightning of playing boring hockey on Saturday afternoon — and it came at a great time.

Utah HC held its “Next Gen. Game,” which was geared toward children. Youngsters held a variety of capacities around the arena, helping out with in-game entertainment, broadcasting, photography and more.

Some kids even got to stand with the players and officials during the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner.

It just so happened that the most goals ever scored in a game at the Delta Center came during Next Gen. Night.

“Kids like goals,” said Alexander Kerfoot, who was responsible for two of UHC’s tallies. “It wasn’t our plan to go out and score six or give up four, but it’s fun. I think that this was a great atmosphere for kids to come and watch the game. This is a new market. We’re trying to grow hockey here.”

The final score was 6-4 in Utah’s favor, with an additional two Utah goals that came back due to coach’s challenges. Those goals, combined with a spirited fight and rally towels, made the game one to remember.

Logan Cooley, who also scored two goals, was likewise appreciative of the environment in the arena.

“It wasn’t easy when the building’s packed and we weren’t winning in front of our fans,” he said, “but credit to them. They’ve stuck with us when things weren’t going our way, and now when you win in front of them, it’s such an amazing feeling. I like when they have those towels, too.”

How this works This is a three-part article geared toward three different audiences. First, we’ll have “ Utah hockey for dummies ” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world.

” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world. Next, we’ll have a section titled “ Utah hockey for casual fans ,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport.

,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport. Finally, we’ll have “Utah hockey for nerds.” That will be for those of you who, like me, think about nothing but hockey all day, every day. Feedback is welcome, so let me know what you think in the comments of this article or the comments section on “X."



Utah Hockey for dummies

Jack McBain made a statement in the second period with his fight against Zemgus Girgensons.

There’s an unwritten (but almost always followed) rule in hockey stating that if you throw a dirty hit, you have to answer for it in the form of a fight.

So, when Girgensons stepped out of the penalty box after serving his time for a bad hit on Michael Kesselring, his gloves came off.

The custom exists for the purpose of vengeance without going to the extreme of an eye-for-eye situation. Nobody wants to see injuries, but that’s what tends to happen when players refuse to answer for bad hits.

It’s also worth pointing out that Girgensons’ hit on Kesselring was, indeed, dirty (contrary to what Lightning fans proclaimed on social media).

It was late and Kesselring was in a dangerous position, meaning it could have warranted a penalty for either interference or boarding. Girgensons knew it, as did McBain, and that’s why they fought.

Utah Hockey for casual fans

Every “casual fan” is familiar with Cooley at this point, but they might not all be aware of just how good he’s actually been.

According to the NHL public relations department, Cooley became just the fifth active American player to record multiple 20-goal seasons at age 20 or younger.

As I explained in an article earlier this week, Cooley’s entry-level contract has bonuses built into it for certain milestones. Hitting the 20-goal mark guaranteed him an extra $250,000.

Cooley is far from the only player to get that bonus money this season, but he’s one of only four players who aren’t in the last years of their respective deals to do it. You may have heard of the others: Macklin Celebrini, Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov.

That’s elite company.

“It’s always, probably, in the back of your head, but it’s something that, you know, you’re scoring to help the team win,” Cooley said of the achievement. “Individual success is nice, but again, it’s just two big goals that get us the win.”

At any rate, that’s a lot of success for someone who’s just 20.

1 of 23 Utah Hockey Club left wing Michael Carcone (53) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) fight for possession of the puck during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 23 Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored during an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 23 Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) celebrates after scoring during an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 23 Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) falls and loses control of the puck during an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 23 Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) takes a shot at the goal during an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 23 Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Zemgus Girgensons (28) engage in a fight during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 23 Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) looks up after falling down during an NHL game against the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 23 Utah Hockey Club players stop Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) from scoring during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 23 Utah Hockey Club players stop Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) from scoring at the goal during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 23 Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) catches the puck after the Tampa Bay Lightning attempted to score during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 23 Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) prepares to take a shot at the goal during an NHL game against the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 23 Utah Hockey Club players and children stand for the National Anthem before an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 23 Utah Hockey Club fans celebrate after the Utah Hockey Club scored during an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 23 Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) skates the puck toward the goal during an NHL game against the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 23 Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) jumps over Tampa Bay Lightning Brandon Halverson (33) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 23 Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) stops as he prepares to jump over Tampa Bay Lightning Brandon Halverson (33), off camera, during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 23 The Color Guard leaves the ice after the National Anthem before an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 23 Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) drives the puck toward the goal during an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 23 Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Utah Hockey Club during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 20 of 23 Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) skates on the ice before an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 21 of 23 Utah Hockey Club center Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 22 of 23 Utah Hockey Club fans celebrate after the Utah Hockey Club scored during an NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 23 of 23 Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Luke Glendening (11) face-off during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Utah Hockey for nerds

When a team has a goal overturned due to a coach’s challenge, it can really shift the momentum. When it happens twice in the same game, it can be enough to cause the frustration to boil over.

But that wasn’t the case for Utah on Saturday.

“That’s just where our team grew, and that’s where our team (is) capable of weathering the storm here and there,” said head coach André Tourigny said of his group’s attitude with the two overturned goals.

In fact, it hasn’t really been the case for Utah all season.

Utah has had goals overturned in 11 games this season. Their record in those games is an astounding 8-1-2. That’s the kind of mindset that it takes to win in the NHL: If you get too low, you lose your confidence. If you get too high, lose the attention to detail that it takes to win.

That mindset was apparent on Saturday outside of the overturned goals, too. On two occasions Utah HC lost their lead, but both times, they went right back out and scored on the very next shift.

If they continue holding their heads high — but not too high — they’ll be in a position to have success for years to come.

What’s next?

Utah is back in action on Monday as the Detroit Red Wings come to town.

The two teams played in Detroit earlier in the month. Though the game didn’t start the way Utah HC drew it up, they found a way to get back in it and they ultimately walked away with the win.

Another Utah win will be critical in keeping its playoff hopes alive. The Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues both won on Saturday, meaning Utah HC remains four points out of the final wild card spot in the NHL’s Western Conference and behind the Blues, Flames and Vancouver Canucks.

Monday’s game starts at 7 p.m. MST and will be featured on both Utah 16 and Utah HC+.