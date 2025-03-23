Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks along the sidelines during an NCAA football game between the University of Utah Utes and the Iowa State University Cyclones held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

The Utah Utes don’t have any prospects committed as part of their 2026 recruiting class yet, but on Sunday they got one from a quarterback in the Class of 2027 — and he’s the brother of an incoming Ute.

Thaddeus Thatcher out of Arbor View High in Las Vegas has given his pledge to Utah, multiple outlets reported. Thatcher is the brother of Christian Thatcher, who will be a true freshman on the Utes roster this fall.

Thaddeus Thatcher is listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-2 and 178 pounds. According to 247, he also holds scholarship offers from Colorado and Kansas of the Big 12 Conference, Purdue of the Big Ten Conference and several Mountain West Conference and FCS schools.