Utah Utes guard Miro Little (1) looks to pass the ball while guarded by Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

The latest Utah Runnin’ Ute headed to the NCAA transfer portal is point guard Miro Little.

The news came Monday, the day the NCAA men’s basketball spring transfer portal window opened. League Ready’s Sam Kayser first reported the news, and a short time later Little himself quoted that post on X with the message, “All love.”

Little transferred to Utah last offseason after his true freshman season at Baylor. The 6-foot-3 Finland native has played in 32 games and started 12 for Utah during the 2024-25 season, which is extending into next week.

Utah opens the inaugural College Basketball Crown next Monday, March 31, with a game against Butler at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Little averaged 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season. That included a career-high 21 points in Utah’s regular-season finale at BYU on March 8.

Little made six 3-pointers in that game.

He began the year as a starter before coming off the bench as a key reserve one game into the Big 12 Conference season.

It’s expected that Utah will have a long list of players who test the transfer portal and potentially leave as the program goes through a transition period.

Former Utah head coach Craig Smith was fired Feb. 24, and he has since been replaced by former Runnin’ Ute legend Alex Jensen. In addition to Little, six other Utah players are also headed to the transfer portal, according to reports.

That list includes center Lawson Lovering, forward Jake Wahlin, guard Hunter Erickson, center Joul Karram, guard Jayden Teat and walk-on guard Brandon Haddock.