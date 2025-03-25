Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) smiles after winning an NFL football wild card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz.

Puka Nacua may only be two years into his NFL career, but the 23-year-old Los Angeles Rams wide receiver already has a retirement plan.

The former BYU and Orem High star told the “Join the Lobby” podcast he wants to retire at the age of 30.

Why Puka Nacua wants to retire at age 30

“I know I want to retire at the age of 30,” Nacua said. “I’m 23 right now, I’m going into Year 3 — it wouldn’t even be 10 years. It’d be maybe seven or eight. I think of Aaron Donald — To go out at the top, I think it would be super cool.”

Donald, the former All-Pro Rams defensive tackle who is destined for the Hall of Fame, retired in 2024 after 10 NFL seasons. He was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl champion.

Family plays a role in Puka Nacua’s retirement decision

Nacua’s desire to retire by age 30 revolves around family.

He has five siblings, including former BYU safety Kai Nacua, former BYU and Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua and current BYU wide receiver Tei Nacua, the youngest in the family.

Puka Nacua wants to have a big family, he told the podcast, and, “I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them.”

Nacua missed five games last season with a knee injury, and he missed time at BYU due to injury as well.

“The injuries are something you can’t control (as) part of the game, so you never know,” Nacua said. “Hopefully, the rest of the career can go healthy, but you have shoulder surgery, you have knee surgery, you have ankle. By the time my kids could be 18, I could be barely walking if you play the game and sustain all the injuries and stuff like that, but I want to retire early.”

Puka Nacua’s NFL career

Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick in 2023, has already become one of the more successful wide receivers in the NFL through two pro seasons.

During his first season, Nacua broke the NFL rookie record for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) while earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Even though he missed five games last season due to injury and rested the season finale, Nacua led the Rams with 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

He is the primary receiving weapon for Los Angeles and quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams also added veteran All-Pro Davante Adams this offseason.