Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

NEWARK, N.J. — BYU’s NCAA Tournament run has come to an end.

The Cougars fell to No. 2 seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 Thursday night in Newark, closing out their season on the losing end of a 113-88 blowout.

BYU finishes Kevin Young’s first campaign in Provo with a 26-10 record along with the program’s third-ever Sweet 16 berth.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

3 takeaways

Alabama went nuclear from 3-point range. The Crimson Tide broke the all-time NCAA Tournament record for most made 3-pointers in a game, sinking 25 of a whopping 51 attempts (49%) from long distance.

The typically sweet-shooting Cougars, on the other hand, hit just 6 of 30 (20%) such shots, having gone 1 for 13 in the first half.

Much could be said about this game, but at the end of the day, all that truly matters is that Alabama hit 25 3-pointers. Sixty-six percent of the team’s 113 points came from the triple. It was impossible for BYU to prevail against such an outrageous shooting effort.

1 of 14 Brigham Young Cougars guards Dawson Baker (25) and Dallin Hall (30) hug after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 14 Brigham Young Cougars forwards Mihailo Boskovic (5) and Richie Saunders (15) hug after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 14 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) leave the locker room after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 14 BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young yells as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 14 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball over Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 14 Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson (15) knocks the ball away from Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 14 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 14 Nick Pericle plays corn hole with other BYU fans outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 14 People arrive at the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 14 Mary Diehl and Maria Miles, who traveled from the Boston area to cheer on BYU, watch their husbands pose for a spin camera outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 14 Rush Budge, from Saratoga Springs, gets his face painted by Sister Lovely outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 14 Seth Konopasek and Ryan Freeman play corn hole outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 14 Jon Budge and Rush Budge, from Saratoga Springs, play Connect 4 outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 14 BYU alumni Steve Nabrotzky, from Tennessee, arrives at the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

BYU had no answer for Mark Sears. There’s a new villain in Cougar basketball lore, and his name is Mark Sears.

Alabama’s superb guard played the game of his life against BYU, scoring 34 points with 10 made 3-pointers, eight assists and three steals.

No matter what the Cougars tried, Sears couldn’t be stopped, and now he has an Elite Eight appearance to show for it.

Despite the finish, both BYU’s NCAA Tournament run and season as a whole were tremendous successes. Cougar fans may not want to hear it right now, but Young’s first season with the program went about as well as anyone could have hoped for a year ago when Mark Pope bolted for Kentucky.

BYU finished 14-6 in Big 12 play and proved that its first season in the league was far from a fluke. The Cougars won their first tournament game in 13 years and advanced to the Sweet 16 for just the third time ever.

Additionally, should Egor Demin declare for the NBA Draft, his March Madness performance may have raised his stock back into lottery range, possibly giving BYU its first draft selection since Jimmer Fredette.

AJ Dybantsa is on his way next season. If BYU can retain its current core of Richie Saunders, Dallin Hall and Keba Keita while bringing in a high-impact transfer or two, the Cougars can absolutely go even farther in this tournament a year from now.

The first year of the Kevin Young era at BYU was fantastic — and he may just be getting started.