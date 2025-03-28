Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives on BYU Cougars forward Emma Calvert (25) as BYU and Utah women play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Gianna Kneepkens has made a decision on her future, and it’s a tough one for Utah women’s basketball fans to hear.

The Utes’ star guard announced Friday on social media that she is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Kneepkens averaged a team-high 19.3 points while shooting 50.4% from the field, 44.8% from 3-point range and 89% from the free-throw line during the 2024-25 season.

She also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game while earning All-Big 12 first-team honors.

“This decision causes me tremendous angst because I have loved my time at Utah, and at the same time, I am excited to find out what God has in store for me,” Kneepkens wrote in her social media announcement. “With tremendous gratitude and appreciation, I move on to life’s next adventure.”

Kneepkens missed most of the 2023-24 season after suffering a broken foot eight games into the season, and she used a medical redshirt that year.

She’s been at the University of Utah for four seasons, and still has one year of eligibility remaining, thanks to the medical redshirt.

Kneepkens will graduate from the University of Utah in May.

After this season, which ended with a fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Utes, Kneepkens had a choice to make between what seemed to be two clear options: stay at Utah for one more season without several players she’s been teammates with for years — among them Jenna Johnson, Ines Vieira and Kennady McQueen — or declare for the WNBA draft.

The Duluth, Minnesota, native has received attention as a potential second-round WNBA draft pick this year, and the deadline to declare for the draft was coming up on Monday.

Kneepkens instead is exploring a more surprising third option — entering the transfer portal.

Gavin Petersen, who recently finished his first season as Utah’s head coach after taking over for Lynne Roberts four games into the 2024-25 season, shared his thoughts on the bond he’s built with Kneepkens during their time together in Salt Lake City.

“I have loved working with Gianna every day over the last four years. I can remember recruiting her at her high school basketball game in Duluth, Minn., and have thoroughly enjoyed watching her grow up and blossom here in Salt Lake City,” Petersen said in a statement shared on social media. “My family and I have been blessed to have her in our lives, and we will miss her dearly.”

In her own statement, Kneepkens shared her appreciation for the four seasons that she’s played at Utah, the people she’s met and the way she’s been treated at the school.

“Two things can be true at the same time,” she wrote. “My experience at the University of Utah has been exceptional. The coaches, support staff, administration, teammates, and education have been nothing short of everything I hoped for when I committed to the U. I am grateful for the people and fan support. I have been treated with respect, care, and generosity.

“I am a better person and student-athlete because of my time at the University of Utah. I will always be proud of my decision to be a Ute.”

Petersen expressed his best wishes for wherever Kneepkens lands next.

“While it is unfortunate that Gianna is leaving our program for her final collegiate season, I wish her the absolute best as she continues her journey,” Petersen said. “She will always be a Utah Ute, and we will take great pride in seeing her become the next name called to represent our program in the 2026 WNBA draft.”