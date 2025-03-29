Brigham Young Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) hits a 3-pointer against the Florida A&M Rattlers in Provo on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. BYU won 103-57.

BYU reportedly has its first player departure of the offseason.

Cougars forward Kanon Catchings has entered the transfer portal, according to a report Saturday from recruiting insider Sam Kayer.

According to Kayer, Catchings entered the portal with a “do not contact” tag, meaning coaches aren’t able to reach out to him and he likely already has a preferred destination in mind.

Catchings averaged 7.2 points per game on 41.1% shooting in his freshman campaign. He was originally committed to Purdue, only to back out of his pledge and sign with the Cougars on June 18.

At the time, the 4-star talent was the highest-rated recruit in BYU program history with a 0.9846 composite rating from 247 Sports.

Across BYU’s first 14 games of the season, Catchings averaged 25 minutes as a starter in each contest. However, he never started again after Jan. 11, playing an average of 11 minutes over his final 17 appearances and with seven outings of under 10 minutes on the floor.

Catchings’ most memorable moment as a Cougar came in BYU’s overtime win against Baylor on Jan. 28, when he scored 23 points off the bench on perfect 8 of 8 shooting from the field.

Once projected to be a first round selection in this summer’s NBA draft, Catchings flashed at times but never consistently lived up to such expectations during his lone year in Provo and will now head elsewhere to continue his basketball journey.