American Fork's Cooper Jones celebrates a home run as he crosses home plate with teammates as they and Fremont play at BYU’s Miller Park Complex in Provo on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school baseball Tuesday morning. With a month left in the regular season, expect plenty of shake-up between now and when the final brackets are announced, but clear front runners have emerged in several classifications.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are American Fork (6A), Maple Mountain (5A), Desert Hills (4A), Canyon View (3A) and Beaver (2A).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are American Fork (6A), Maple Mountain (5A), Desert Hills (4A), Union (3A) and South Sevier (2A).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 American Fork 0.710 0.889 0.548 0.630 8-1 2 Mountain Ridge 0.709 0.714 0.732 0.579 5-2 3 Pleasant Grove 0.671 0.889 0.463 0.620 8-1 4 Fremont 0.655 0.625 0.719 0.502 5-3 5 Skyridge 0.652 0.778 0.551 0.537 7-2 6 Lone Peak 0.629 0.833 0.436 0.577 5-1 7 Lehi 0.593 0.556 0.641 0.551 5-4 8 Herriman 0.592 0.667 0.530 0.538 6-3 9 Bingham 0.583 0.714 0.454 0.572 5-2 10 Corner Canyon 0.561 0.556 0.590 0.458 5-4 11 Davis 0.555 0.556 0.559 0.532 5-4 12 Riverton 0.547 0.750 0.335 0.591 6-2 13 Westlake 0.455 0.500 0.391 0.536 4-4 14 Syracuse 0.447 0.286 0.588 0.538 2-5 15 Farmington 0.405 0.200 0.598 0.460 2-8 16 Copper Hills 0.395 0.200 0.567 0.501 2-8 17 Layton 0.371 0.111 0.606 0.483 1-8 18 Weber 0.340 0.125 0.533 0.435 1-7

Class 5A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Maple Mountain 0.717 0.909 0.565 0.537 10-1 2 Orem 0.690 0.727 0.691 0.514 8-3 3 Jordan 0.636 0.833 0.453 0.567 5-1 4 Murray 0.625 0.929 0.335 0.568 6-0 5 Cyprus 0.608 0.800 0.427 0.562 8-2 6 Alta 0.589 0.875 0.294 0.629 7-1 7 Wasatch 0.557 0.636 0.489 0.506 7-4 8 Brighton 0.550 0.714 0.379 0.583 5-2 9 Olympus 0.547 0.625 0.480 0.499 5-3 10 Viewmont 0.543 0.500 0.585 0.541 4-4 11 Northridge 0.532 0.727 0.337 0.534 8-3 12 Roy 0.529 0.778 0.280 0.529 7-2 13 West Jordan 0.529 0.778 0.274 0.554 7-2 14 Cedar Valley 0.519 0.400 0.638 0.522 4-6 15 Woods Cross 0.499 0.500 0.477 0.593 4-4 16 Timpview 0.467 0.636 0.292 0.489 7-4 17 Spanish Fork 0.458 0.200 0.704 0.514 2-8 18 Bonneville 0.434 0.527 0.317 0.541 6-5 19 Skyline 0.429 0.375 0.472 0.484 3-5 20 Springville 0.420 0.200 0.623 0.498 2-8 21 Salem Hills 0.408 0.250 0.551 0.479 2-6 22 Box Elder 0.400 0.375 0.391 0.550 3-5 23 Clearfield 0.388 0.250 0.494 0.535 2-6 24 Highland 0.376 0.143 0.592 0.454 1-6 25 Bountiful 0.371 0.222 0.498 0.473 2-7 26 Taylorsville 0.350 0.000 0.671 0.479 0-7 27 Granger 0.340 0.100 0.558 0.438 1-9 28 West 0.337 0.000 0.674 0.332 0-7 29 Kearns 0.326 0.000 0.638 0.386 0-6 30 East 0.295 0.000 0.550 0.475 0-8 31 Hunter 0.290 0.000 0.558 0.388 0-8

Class 4A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Desert Hills 0.781 1.000 0.613 0.556 14-0 2 Snow Canyon 0.668 0.786 0.576 0.552 11-3 3 Timpanogos 0.653 0.714 0.618 0.537 10-4 4 Ridgeline 0.642 0.846 0.458 0.556 11-2 5 Pine View 0.630 0.664 0.624 0.502 9-4 6 Park City 0.629 0.727 0.548 0.549 8-3 7 Cedar 0.616 0.667 0.582 0.541 8-4 8 Dixie 0.583 0.533 0.643 0.533 8-7 9 Crimson Cliffs 0.573 0.667 0.484 0.552 8-4 10 Mountain Crest 0.566 0.700 0.447 0.497 7-3 11 Stansbury 0.562 0.692 0.450 0.477 9-4 12 Cottonwood 0.560 0.778 0.350 0.519 7-2 13 West Field 0.550 0.545 0.568 0.491 6-5 14 Provo 0.523 0.615 0.424 0.557 8-5 15 Bear River 0.520 0.545 0.494 0.521 6-5 16 Hurricane 0.502 0.500 0.500 0.524 6-6 17 Mountain View 0.474 0.486 0.465 0.465 7-7 18 Payson 0.436 0.357 0.491 0.549 5-9 19 Tooele 0.416 0.233 0.583 0.490 3-9 20 Uintah 0.413 0.231 0.573 0.517 3-10 21 Sky View 0.405 0.333 0.467 0.447 4-8 22 Juan Diego 0.401 0.273 0.494 0.555 3-8 23 Hillcrest 0.332 0.182 0.457 0.445 2-9 24 Logan 0.314 0.000 0.600 0.441 0-10 25 Green Canyon 0.305 0.077 0.497 0.465 1-12

Class 3A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Canyon View 0.672 0.893 0.463 0.621 11-3 2 Union 0.641 0.875 0.424 0.558 12-4 3 Juab 0.634 0.833 0.445 0.585 9-3 4 Morgan 0.599 0.773 0.438 0.543 8-3 5 Manti 0.558 0.525 0.601 0.516 5-5 6 Providence Hall 0.527 0.700 0.363 0.490 7-3 7 North Sanpete 0.482 0.417 0.543 0.506 5-7 8 Delta 0.481 0.604 0.353 0.502 7-5 9 Richfield 0.463 0.273 0.652 0.472 3-8 10 Carbon 0.460 0.385 0.533 0.473 5-8 11 Grantsville 0.455 0.450 0.451 0.492 4-6 12 American Leadership Academy 0.440 0.375 0.492 0.492 5-9 13 Emery 0.436 0.231 0.627 0.496 3-10 14 South Summit 0.426 0.318 0.531 0.444 3-8 15 Judge Memorial Catholic 0.411 0.417 0.395 0.457 5-7 16 Summit Academy 0.348 0.200 0.478 0.431 2-8 17 Ogden 0.316 0.000 0.608 0.427 0-9 18 Ben Lomond 0.314 0.125 0.490 0.378 1-7

Class 2A RPI Rankings