American Fork's Cooper Jones celebrates a home run as he crosses home plate with teammates as they and Fremont play at BYU’s Miller Park Complex in Provo on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school baseball Tuesday morning. With a month left in the regular season, expect plenty of shake-up between now and when the final brackets are announced, but clear front runners have emerged in several classifications.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are American Fork (6A), Maple Mountain (5A), Desert Hills (4A), Canyon View (3A) and Beaver (2A).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are American Fork (6A), Maple Mountain (5A), Desert Hills (4A), Union (3A) and South Sevier (2A).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1American Fork0.7100.8890.5480.6308-1
2Mountain Ridge0.7090.7140.7320.5795-2
3Pleasant Grove0.6710.8890.4630.6208-1
4Fremont0.6550.6250.7190.5025-3
5Skyridge0.6520.7780.5510.5377-2
6Lone Peak0.6290.8330.4360.5775-1
7Lehi0.5930.5560.6410.5515-4
8Herriman0.5920.6670.5300.5386-3
9Bingham0.5830.7140.4540.5725-2
10Corner Canyon0.5610.5560.5900.4585-4
11Davis0.5550.5560.5590.5325-4
12Riverton0.5470.7500.3350.5916-2
13Westlake0.4550.5000.3910.5364-4
14Syracuse0.4470.2860.5880.5382-5
15Farmington0.4050.2000.5980.4602-8
16Copper Hills0.3950.2000.5670.5012-8
17Layton0.3710.1110.6060.4831-8
18Weber0.3400.1250.5330.4351-7

Class 5A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Maple Mountain0.7170.9090.5650.53710-1
2Orem0.6900.7270.6910.5148-3
3Jordan0.6360.8330.4530.5675-1
4Murray0.6250.9290.3350.5686-0
5Cyprus0.6080.8000.4270.5628-2
6Alta0.5890.8750.2940.6297-1
7Wasatch0.5570.6360.4890.5067-4
8Brighton0.5500.7140.3790.5835-2
9Olympus0.5470.6250.4800.4995-3
10Viewmont0.5430.5000.5850.5414-4
11Northridge0.5320.7270.3370.5348-3
12Roy0.5290.7780.2800.5297-2
13West Jordan0.5290.7780.2740.5547-2
14Cedar Valley0.5190.4000.6380.5224-6
15Woods Cross0.4990.5000.4770.5934-4
16Timpview0.4670.6360.2920.4897-4
17Spanish Fork0.4580.2000.7040.5142-8
18Bonneville0.4340.5270.3170.5416-5
19Skyline0.4290.3750.4720.4843-5
20Springville0.4200.2000.6230.4982-8
21Salem Hills0.4080.2500.5510.4792-6
22Box Elder0.4000.3750.3910.5503-5
23Clearfield0.3880.2500.4940.5352-6
24Highland0.3760.1430.5920.4541-6
25Bountiful0.3710.2220.4980.4732-7
26Taylorsville0.3500.0000.6710.4790-7
27Granger0.3400.1000.5580.4381-9
28West0.3370.0000.6740.3320-7
29Kearns0.3260.0000.6380.3860-6
30East0.2950.0000.5500.4750-8
31Hunter0.2900.0000.5580.3880-8

Class 4A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Desert Hills0.7811.0000.6130.55614-0
2Snow Canyon0.6680.7860.5760.55211-3
3Timpanogos0.6530.7140.6180.53710-4
4Ridgeline0.6420.8460.4580.55611-2
5Pine View0.6300.6640.6240.5029-4
6Park City0.6290.7270.5480.5498-3
7Cedar0.6160.6670.5820.5418-4
8Dixie0.5830.5330.6430.5338-7
9Crimson Cliffs0.5730.6670.4840.5528-4
10Mountain Crest0.5660.7000.4470.4977-3
11Stansbury0.5620.6920.4500.4779-4
12Cottonwood0.5600.7780.3500.5197-2
13West Field0.5500.5450.5680.4916-5
14Provo0.5230.6150.4240.5578-5
15Bear River0.5200.5450.4940.5216-5
16Hurricane0.5020.5000.5000.5246-6
17Mountain View0.4740.4860.4650.4657-7
18Payson0.4360.3570.4910.5495-9
19Tooele0.4160.2330.5830.4903-9
20Uintah0.4130.2310.5730.5173-10
21Sky View0.4050.3330.4670.4474-8
22Juan Diego0.4010.2730.4940.5553-8
23Hillcrest0.3320.1820.4570.4452-9
24Logan0.3140.0000.6000.4410-10
25Green Canyon0.3050.0770.4970.4651-12

Class 3A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Canyon View0.6720.8930.4630.62111-3
2Union0.6410.8750.4240.55812-4
3Juab0.6340.8330.4450.5859-3
4Morgan0.5990.7730.4380.5438-3
5Manti0.5580.5250.6010.5165-5
6Providence Hall0.5270.7000.3630.4907-3
7North Sanpete0.4820.4170.5430.5065-7
8Delta0.4810.6040.3530.5027-5
9Richfield0.4630.2730.6520.4723-8
10Carbon0.4600.3850.5330.4735-8
11Grantsville0.4550.4500.4510.4924-6
12American Leadership Academy0.4400.3750.4920.4925-9
13Emery0.4360.2310.6270.4963-10
14South Summit0.4260.3180.5310.4443-8
15Judge Memorial Catholic0.4110.4170.3950.4575-7
16Summit Academy0.3480.2000.4780.4312-8
17Ogden0.3160.0000.6080.4270-9
18Ben Lomond0.3140.1250.4900.3781-7

Class 2A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Beaver0.7300.9380.5610.55211-1
2South Sevier0.6660.8830.4730.56013-2
3Kanab0.6370.6070.7000.4898-6
4Enterprise0.6270.7000.5780.52310-5
5San Juan0.6220.7500.5200.5058-3
6Milford0.5780.7810.3930.49711-5
7Gunnison Valley0.5530.6670.4580.47010-5
8Monticello0.5450.7500.3450.5243-2
9Parowan0.4740.4250.5240.4724-6
10Grand County0.4400.4170.4580.4606-9
11North Sevier0.4350.3750.4830.4914-8
12Duchesne0.4250.3280.5090.4835-11
13Water Canyon0.3580.0000.7050.4020-6
14Millard0.3390.1670.4790.4822-10
15North Summit0.2430.1040.3360.4461-11
