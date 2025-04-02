Quarterback Cade Fennegan, points out the coverage as BYU practices in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Cade Fennegan has changed his mind.

The former BYU quarterback — who was previously believed to have retired from football — has now entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, a source confirmed to the Deseret News.

The news was first reported by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Fennegan spent the 2024 campaign in a student coaching role with the Cougars to help assist with the team’s quarterbacks, forgoing his final season of eligibility to do so.

Now, he’ll take that last available year to look for playing opportunities elsewhere.

A transfer from Boise State, Fennegan arrived in Provo prior to the 2021 season. He made just one appearance at BYU — mop-up duty against Southern Utah in 2023 — and spent most of his time in Provo as a third-stringer or dealing with various injuries.

Ironically, Fennegan’s most notable collegiate action actually came against BYU while still at Boise State in 2020. In the Cougars’ 51-17 rout of the Broncos, Fennegan came on in relief as an injury replacement under center and completed 15 of 26 passes that night for 182 yards and two touchdown passes.

In three varsity seasons at Woodrow Wilson High in Dallas, Fennegan accounted for 112 touchdowns and more than 7,000 total yards as the winningest quarterback in school history. His father, Garth, played defensive back at BYU from 1990-93.