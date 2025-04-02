Brighton’s Ethan Salmon defends Park City’s Ian Marsland as he runs with the ball in the 5A high school boys lacrosse state championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school boys lacrosse Wednesday morning.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Corner Canyon (6A), Olympus (5A) and Waterford (4A).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Corner Canyon (6A), Alta (5A) and Judge Memorial (4A).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Corner Canyon 0.837 1.000 0.715 0.650 6-0 2 Skyridge 0.707 1.000 0.445 0.565 9-0 3 Mountain Ridge 0.700 0.857 0.584 0.515 6-1 4 Davis 0.699 1.000 0.413 0.631 5-0 5 Farmington 0.646 0.667 0.620 0.673 4-2 6 Fremont 0.645 0.833 0.468 0.592 5-1 7 Weber 0.613 0.833 0.394 0.602 5-1 8 Lehi 0.583 0.833 0.353 0.486 5-1 9 Lone Peak 0.581 0.500 0.658 0.596 3-3 10 Westlake 0.521 0.444 0.601 0.505 4-5 11 Riverton 0.512 0.375 0.656 0.477 3-5 12 Herriman 0.502 0.500 0.501 0.513 4-4 13 Copper Hills 0.499 0.600 0.412 0.437 3-2 14 Bingham 0.430 0.444 0.401 0.496 4-5 15 American Fork 0.423 0.143 0.695 0.457 1-6 16 Pleasant Grove 0.394 0.250 0.529 0.436 2-6 17 Syracuse 0.381 0.250 0.495 0.462 2-6 18 Layton 0.302 0.167 0.413 0.413 1-5

Class 5A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Olympus 0.780 0.833 0.765 0.602 5-1 2 Alta 0.761 1.000 0.565 0.566 6-0 3 Brighton 0.702 0.667 0.776 0.532 4-2 4 Cedar Valley 0.677 0.857 0.540 0.479 6-1 5 Highland 0.652 0.750 0.585 0.515 3-1 6 Bountiful 0.614 0.667 0.580 0.525 4-2 7 Springville 0.598 0.714 0.511 0.466 5-2 8 Northridge 0.575 0.571 0.577 0.580 4-3 9 Clearfield 0.566 0.750 0.406 0.460 6-2 10 Maple Mountain 0.565 0.625 0.524 0.480 5-3 11 Park City 0.563 0.333 0.783 0.601 2-4 12 Woods Cross 0.553 0.500 0.622 0.479 4-4 13 Box Elder 0.532 0.500 0.568 0.510 3-3 14 East 0.519 0.500 0.528 0.560 4-4 15 Wasatch 0.518 0.400 0.624 0.571 2-3 16 Skyline 0.503 0.400 0.591 0.571 2-3 17 Spanish Fork 0.488 0.500 0.474 0.501 4-4 18 Timpview 0.472 0.556 0.385 0.487 5-4 19 Salem Hills 0.439 0.333 0.538 0.472 2-4 20 Viewmont 0.343 0.500 0.164 0.436 3-3 21 Roy 0.304 0.250 0.317 0.492 2-6 22 West Jordan 0.266 0.000 0.500 0.409 0-8 23 Bonneville 0.222 0.000 0.392 0.456 0-6 24 West 0.156 0.000 0.267 0.361 0-6

Class 4A RPI Rankings