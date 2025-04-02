Brighton’s Ethan Salmon defends Park City’s Ian Marsland as he runs with the ball in the 5A high school boys lacrosse state championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school boys lacrosse Wednesday morning.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Corner Canyon (6A), Olympus (5A) and Waterford (4A).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Corner Canyon (6A), Alta (5A) and Judge Memorial (4A).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Corner Canyon0.8371.0000.7150.6506-0
2Skyridge0.7071.0000.4450.5659-0
3Mountain Ridge0.7000.8570.5840.5156-1
4Davis0.6991.0000.4130.6315-0
5Farmington0.6460.6670.6200.6734-2
6Fremont0.6450.8330.4680.5925-1
7Weber0.6130.8330.3940.6025-1
8Lehi0.5830.8330.3530.4865-1
9Lone Peak0.5810.5000.6580.5963-3
10Westlake0.5210.4440.6010.5054-5
11Riverton0.5120.3750.6560.4773-5
12Herriman0.5020.5000.5010.5134-4
13Copper Hills0.4990.6000.4120.4373-2
14Bingham0.4300.4440.4010.4964-5
15American Fork0.4230.1430.6950.4571-6
16Pleasant Grove0.3940.2500.5290.4362-6
17Syracuse0.3810.2500.4950.4622-6
18Layton0.3020.1670.4130.4131-5

Class 5A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Olympus0.7800.8330.7650.6025-1
2Alta0.7611.0000.5650.5666-0
3Brighton0.7020.6670.7760.5324-2
4Cedar Valley0.6770.8570.5400.4796-1
5Highland0.6520.7500.5850.5153-1
6Bountiful0.6140.6670.5800.5254-2
7Springville0.5980.7140.5110.4665-2
8Northridge0.5750.5710.5770.5804-3
9Clearfield0.5660.7500.4060.4606-2
10Maple Mountain0.5650.6250.5240.4805-3
11Park City0.5630.3330.7830.6012-4
12Woods Cross0.5530.5000.6220.4794-4
13Box Elder0.5320.5000.5680.5103-3
14East0.5190.5000.5280.5604-4
15Wasatch0.5180.4000.6240.5712-3
16Skyline0.5030.4000.5910.5712-3
17Spanish Fork0.4880.5000.4740.5014-4
18Timpview0.4720.5560.3850.4875-4
19Salem Hills0.4390.3330.5380.4722-4
20Viewmont0.3430.5000.1640.4363-3
21Roy0.3040.2500.3170.4922-6
22West Jordan0.2660.0000.5000.4090-8
23Bonneville0.2220.0000.3920.4560-6
24West0.1560.0000.2670.3610-6

Class 4A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Waterford0.7481.0000.5340.5804-0
2West Field0.6430.7500.5460.5936-2
3Bear River0.6380.8570.4490.5056-1
4Sky View0.6060.5560.6830.4885-4
5Payson0.6050.7780.4380.5767-2
6Judge Memorial0.5840.5710.5900.6154-3
7Mountain Crest0.5800.6250.5600.4695-3
8Green Canyon0.5730.6250.5430.4765-3
9Juan Diego0.5560.5710.5390.5664-3
10Snow Canyon0.5490.5560.5580.4795-4
11Canyon View0.5000.6670.3470.4374-2
12Dixie0.4490.4440.4620.4084-5
13Ridgeline0.4180.4290.3900.4913-4
14Timpanogos0.4120.5000.3060.4923-3
15Desert Hills0.4090.3330.4760.4463-6
16Mountain View0.4010.2500.5430.4432-6
17Jordan0.3930.4440.3250.4744-5
18Logan0.3610.2220.4710.4942-7
19Orem0.3460.1670.5060.4341-5
20Hurricane0.3160.2220.3850.4282-7
21Provo0.3120.1250.4750.4241-7
22Cedar0.3050.2860.3040.3932-5
23Hillcrest0.2840.1430.3900.4361-6
24Crimson Cliffs0.2670.1110.3930.4061-8
25Pine View0.1410.0000.2280.3810-5
