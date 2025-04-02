Olympus and Farmington girls play Lacrosse in Holladay on Wednesday March 26, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school girls lacrosse Wednesday morning.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Riverton (6A), Salem Hills (5A) and Hurricane (4A).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Mountain Ridge (6A), Park City (5A) and Bear river (4A).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Riverton0.7350.7500.7620.5486-2
2Mountain Ridge0.6890.7780.6230.5847-2
3Farmington0.6530.6670.6520.5964-2
4Lone Peak0.6370.7140.5800.5515-2
5Lehi0.6320.6670.6290.4944-2
6Skyridge0.6290.7140.5620.5515-2
7Davis0.6200.6670.5840.5674-2
8Syracuse0.5990.8330.3750.5495-1
9Fremont0.5900.6670.5220.5494-2
10Pleasant Grove0.5690.5710.5670.5704-3
11Herriman0.5550.6670.4520.5164-2
12Bingham0.5540.6250.4890.5245-3
13Layton0.5280.6000.4570.5223-2
14Corner Canyon0.4660.2500.6630.5552-6
15Copper Hills0.4580.4000.5100.4852-3
16American Fork0.3850.2860.4630.4832-5
17Weber0.3810.1670.5770.4661-5
18Westlake0.3120.0000.5760.5230-8

Class 5A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Salem Hills0.7651.0000.5750.5568-0
2Park City0.7570.8570.7070.5356-1
3West Jordan0.7010.7500.6860.5516-2
4Olympus0.6770.6670.7080.5866-3
5Viewmont0.6531.0000.3400.5025-0
6Woods Cross0.6430.8750.4180.6077-1
7Brighton0.6080.6670.5440.6294-2
8Skyline0.6060.7500.4750.5496-2
9Highland0.5880.6000.5950.4993-2
10Wasatch0.5640.5560.5840.5175-4
11Cedar Valley0.5620.6250.5100.5145-3
12Clearfield0.5370.6000.4860.4816-4
13Maple Mountain0.4880.5000.4810.4664-4
14Box Elder0.4730.5000.4350.5184-4
15Northridge0.4660.5000.4380.4403-3
16Springville0.4440.4290.4640.4283-4
17Bountiful0.4300.4000.4340.5472-3
18West0.3760.0000.7290.4810-2
19Alta0.3690.1670.5360.5301-5
20Timpview0.3450.2500.4300.3902-6
21Roy0.3430.2000.4550.4801-4
22Bonneville0.3220.1430.4670.4701-6
23East0.2910.0000.5550.4150-4
24Spanish Fork0.2850.0000.5250.4910-4

Class 4A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Hurricane0.6750.8570.5380.4676-1
2Bear River0.6621.0000.3610.4937-0
3Canyon View0.6100.7500.5000.4733-1
4Provo0.5940.7140.4970.4865-2
5Waterford0.5920.6670.5230.5674-2
6Timpanogos0.5430.7500.3500.4816-2
7Snow Canyon0.5340.5710.5150.4534-3
8Payson0.4840.3750.5950.4703-5
9Logan0.4640.5000.4370.4224-4
10Ridgeline0.4610.5000.4430.3722-2
11Hillcrest0.4610.4440.4810.4384-5
12Jordan0.4280.4440.4260.3664-5
13Cedar0.4280.4000.4540.4392-3
14Judge Memorial Catholic0.4190.5000.3310.4523-3
15Sky View0.3770.5000.2390.4453-3
16Desert Hills0.3540.2860.4010.4532-5
17Orem0.3520.3330.3450.4672-4
18Uintah0.3440.2220.4440.4382-7
19Green Canyon0.2920.0000.5640.3860-6
20Mountain Crest0.2870.0000.5570.3690-7
21Crimson Cliffs0.2480.1670.2870.4361-5
22West Field0.2300.1250.2890.4361-7
23Pine View0.2160.0000.3830.4360-5
24Juan Diego Catholic0.1660.0000.2760.4210-6
25Mountain View0.0990.0000.1250.4320-4
