The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school girls lacrosse Wednesday morning.
The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Riverton (6A), Salem Hills (5A) and Hurricane (4A).
The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.
In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Mountain Ridge (6A), Park City (5A) and Bear river (4A).
Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Riverton
|0.735
|0.750
|0.762
|0.548
|6-2
|2
|Mountain Ridge
|0.689
|0.778
|0.623
|0.584
|7-2
|3
|Farmington
|0.653
|0.667
|0.652
|0.596
|4-2
|4
|Lone Peak
|0.637
|0.714
|0.580
|0.551
|5-2
|5
|Lehi
|0.632
|0.667
|0.629
|0.494
|4-2
|6
|Skyridge
|0.629
|0.714
|0.562
|0.551
|5-2
|7
|Davis
|0.620
|0.667
|0.584
|0.567
|4-2
|8
|Syracuse
|0.599
|0.833
|0.375
|0.549
|5-1
|9
|Fremont
|0.590
|0.667
|0.522
|0.549
|4-2
|10
|Pleasant Grove
|0.569
|0.571
|0.567
|0.570
|4-3
|11
|Herriman
|0.555
|0.667
|0.452
|0.516
|4-2
|12
|Bingham
|0.554
|0.625
|0.489
|0.524
|5-3
|13
|Layton
|0.528
|0.600
|0.457
|0.522
|3-2
|14
|Corner Canyon
|0.466
|0.250
|0.663
|0.555
|2-6
|15
|Copper Hills
|0.458
|0.400
|0.510
|0.485
|2-3
|16
|American Fork
|0.385
|0.286
|0.463
|0.483
|2-5
|17
|Weber
|0.381
|0.167
|0.577
|0.466
|1-5
|18
|Westlake
|0.312
|0.000
|0.576
|0.523
|0-8
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Salem Hills
|0.765
|1.000
|0.575
|0.556
|8-0
|2
|Park City
|0.757
|0.857
|0.707
|0.535
|6-1
|3
|West Jordan
|0.701
|0.750
|0.686
|0.551
|6-2
|4
|Olympus
|0.677
|0.667
|0.708
|0.586
|6-3
|5
|Viewmont
|0.653
|1.000
|0.340
|0.502
|5-0
|6
|Woods Cross
|0.643
|0.875
|0.418
|0.607
|7-1
|7
|Brighton
|0.608
|0.667
|0.544
|0.629
|4-2
|8
|Skyline
|0.606
|0.750
|0.475
|0.549
|6-2
|9
|Highland
|0.588
|0.600
|0.595
|0.499
|3-2
|10
|Wasatch
|0.564
|0.556
|0.584
|0.517
|5-4
|11
|Cedar Valley
|0.562
|0.625
|0.510
|0.514
|5-3
|12
|Clearfield
|0.537
|0.600
|0.486
|0.481
|6-4
|13
|Maple Mountain
|0.488
|0.500
|0.481
|0.466
|4-4
|14
|Box Elder
|0.473
|0.500
|0.435
|0.518
|4-4
|15
|Northridge
|0.466
|0.500
|0.438
|0.440
|3-3
|16
|Springville
|0.444
|0.429
|0.464
|0.428
|3-4
|17
|Bountiful
|0.430
|0.400
|0.434
|0.547
|2-3
|18
|West
|0.376
|0.000
|0.729
|0.481
|0-2
|19
|Alta
|0.369
|0.167
|0.536
|0.530
|1-5
|20
|Timpview
|0.345
|0.250
|0.430
|0.390
|2-6
|21
|Roy
|0.343
|0.200
|0.455
|0.480
|1-4
|22
|Bonneville
|0.322
|0.143
|0.467
|0.470
|1-6
|23
|East
|0.291
|0.000
|0.555
|0.415
|0-4
|24
|Spanish Fork
|0.285
|0.000
|0.525
|0.491
|0-4
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Hurricane
|0.675
|0.857
|0.538
|0.467
|6-1
|2
|Bear River
|0.662
|1.000
|0.361
|0.493
|7-0
|3
|Canyon View
|0.610
|0.750
|0.500
|0.473
|3-1
|4
|Provo
|0.594
|0.714
|0.497
|0.486
|5-2
|5
|Waterford
|0.592
|0.667
|0.523
|0.567
|4-2
|6
|Timpanogos
|0.543
|0.750
|0.350
|0.481
|6-2
|7
|Snow Canyon
|0.534
|0.571
|0.515
|0.453
|4-3
|8
|Payson
|0.484
|0.375
|0.595
|0.470
|3-5
|9
|Logan
|0.464
|0.500
|0.437
|0.422
|4-4
|10
|Ridgeline
|0.461
|0.500
|0.443
|0.372
|2-2
|11
|Hillcrest
|0.461
|0.444
|0.481
|0.438
|4-5
|12
|Jordan
|0.428
|0.444
|0.426
|0.366
|4-5
|13
|Cedar
|0.428
|0.400
|0.454
|0.439
|2-3
|14
|Judge Memorial Catholic
|0.419
|0.500
|0.331
|0.452
|3-3
|15
|Sky View
|0.377
|0.500
|0.239
|0.445
|3-3
|16
|Desert Hills
|0.354
|0.286
|0.401
|0.453
|2-5
|17
|Orem
|0.352
|0.333
|0.345
|0.467
|2-4
|18
|Uintah
|0.344
|0.222
|0.444
|0.438
|2-7
|19
|Green Canyon
|0.292
|0.000
|0.564
|0.386
|0-6
|20
|Mountain Crest
|0.287
|0.000
|0.557
|0.369
|0-7
|21
|Crimson Cliffs
|0.248
|0.167
|0.287
|0.436
|1-5
|22
|West Field
|0.230
|0.125
|0.289
|0.436
|1-7
|23
|Pine View
|0.216
|0.000
|0.383
|0.436
|0-5
|24
|Juan Diego Catholic
|0.166
|0.000
|0.276
|0.421
|0-6
|25
|Mountain View
|0.099
|0.000
|0.125
|0.432
|0-4