Olympus and Farmington girls play Lacrosse in Holladay on Wednesday March 26, 2025.

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school girls lacrosse Wednesday morning.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Riverton (6A), Salem Hills (5A) and Hurricane (4A).

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

In the latest Deseret News weekly rankings, the top team in each classification are Mountain Ridge (6A), Park City (5A) and Bear river (4A).

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Riverton 0.735 0.750 0.762 0.548 6-2 2 Mountain Ridge 0.689 0.778 0.623 0.584 7-2 3 Farmington 0.653 0.667 0.652 0.596 4-2 4 Lone Peak 0.637 0.714 0.580 0.551 5-2 5 Lehi 0.632 0.667 0.629 0.494 4-2 6 Skyridge 0.629 0.714 0.562 0.551 5-2 7 Davis 0.620 0.667 0.584 0.567 4-2 8 Syracuse 0.599 0.833 0.375 0.549 5-1 9 Fremont 0.590 0.667 0.522 0.549 4-2 10 Pleasant Grove 0.569 0.571 0.567 0.570 4-3 11 Herriman 0.555 0.667 0.452 0.516 4-2 12 Bingham 0.554 0.625 0.489 0.524 5-3 13 Layton 0.528 0.600 0.457 0.522 3-2 14 Corner Canyon 0.466 0.250 0.663 0.555 2-6 15 Copper Hills 0.458 0.400 0.510 0.485 2-3 16 American Fork 0.385 0.286 0.463 0.483 2-5 17 Weber 0.381 0.167 0.577 0.466 1-5 18 Westlake 0.312 0.000 0.576 0.523 0-8

Class 5A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Salem Hills 0.765 1.000 0.575 0.556 8-0 2 Park City 0.757 0.857 0.707 0.535 6-1 3 West Jordan 0.701 0.750 0.686 0.551 6-2 4 Olympus 0.677 0.667 0.708 0.586 6-3 5 Viewmont 0.653 1.000 0.340 0.502 5-0 6 Woods Cross 0.643 0.875 0.418 0.607 7-1 7 Brighton 0.608 0.667 0.544 0.629 4-2 8 Skyline 0.606 0.750 0.475 0.549 6-2 9 Highland 0.588 0.600 0.595 0.499 3-2 10 Wasatch 0.564 0.556 0.584 0.517 5-4 11 Cedar Valley 0.562 0.625 0.510 0.514 5-3 12 Clearfield 0.537 0.600 0.486 0.481 6-4 13 Maple Mountain 0.488 0.500 0.481 0.466 4-4 14 Box Elder 0.473 0.500 0.435 0.518 4-4 15 Northridge 0.466 0.500 0.438 0.440 3-3 16 Springville 0.444 0.429 0.464 0.428 3-4 17 Bountiful 0.430 0.400 0.434 0.547 2-3 18 West 0.376 0.000 0.729 0.481 0-2 19 Alta 0.369 0.167 0.536 0.530 1-5 20 Timpview 0.345 0.250 0.430 0.390 2-6 21 Roy 0.343 0.200 0.455 0.480 1-4 22 Bonneville 0.322 0.143 0.467 0.470 1-6 23 East 0.291 0.000 0.555 0.415 0-4 24 Spanish Fork 0.285 0.000 0.525 0.491 0-4

Class 4A RPI Rankings