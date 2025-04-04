Utah Utes forward Ezra Ausar (2) looks to spin on Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) as Utah and Kansas play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Utah won 74-67.

The latest University of Utah basketball player who’s reportedly headed into the transfer portal was one who had a breakout season.

Multiple national reports late Friday, with the first coming from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, indicated that Utah junior forward Ezra Ausar will test out his options by entering the portal.

Ausar was a big find for the Runnin’ Utes out of the portal last offseason, as he headed to Salt Lake City after two years at East Carolina.

The 6-foot-8 junior, an Atlanta native, ended up starting 29 of the 31 games he played for Utah during the 2024-25 season and averaged 23.1 minutes per contest for the Utes while posting 12.5 points (second-most on the team), 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

He also led Utah in free-throw attempts — his 197 was 84 more than the next-closest Ute — and made 62.4% from the charity stripe.

With Ausar’s expected entrance into the portal, that makes only two Utah players from the 2024-25 squad, guard Mike Sharavjamts and forward Ibi Traore, who haven’t either reportedly entered the portal already or were seniors without eligibility remaining.

Sophomore forward Keanu Dawes reportedly entered the transfer portal only to withdraw his name a few days later.