Former BYU runner Whittni Morgan (5,000 meters) laughs as she and other runners talk at BYU in Provo on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Whittni Morgan, the former BYU national champion from Panguitch, Utah, placed fifth and eighth in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs, respectively, over the weekend in the inaugural Grand Slam track and field event in Kingston, Jamaica.

Morgan, who qualified for the finals in last summer’s Paris Olympics at 5,000 meters, finished the 3,000 with a time of 8:43.35 and the 5,000 with a time of 15:36.31. She was the top American finisher in both races.

Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Tay won the 3,000 in 8:28.42 and the 5,000 in 14:54.88.

Grand Slam Track is a new professional league created by former Olympic champion Michael Johnson. It consists of four annual events and a cumulative points system. Athletes are required to compete in two events in each event as a measure of their versatility.

The meets consist of 48 top athletes and 48 challengers (up-and-coming athletes).

The remaining events will be held in Miami, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

It was Morgan’s first competition since her fourth-place finish in the 3,000 at the world indoor track championships in China with a time of 8:39.18.