Snow Canyon Warriors guard Olivia Hamlin (23) shoots a 3-pointer during the semifinals of 4A Girls Basketball State Championship against the Sky View Bobcats at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Lee Cummard has picked up his first major recruiting win as head coach of BYU women’s basketball.

Former Nebraska pledge and St. George native Olivia Hamlin has flipped her commitment to the Cougars, she announced Friday in a social media post.

“After much prayer and consideration I’ve decided to be released from Nebraska,” Hamlin wrote. “Although this is not the path that I had previously envisioned, I know this is the path that the Lord has placed before me. Over the past few months I have learned that some doors close and some doors open in life.

“That being said, I have decided to continue my basketball career at BYU. I look forward to representing the university the best that I can, not only on the court, but off the court as well.”

Hamlin is the two-time defending Utah 4A State Player of the Year, having scored more than 2,500 points across her high school career and holding the state record for steals with 486.

As a senior this past year, she averaged 28.4 points per game along with 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 5.4 steals.

Hamlin is ranked as the No. 59 women’s basketball recruit nationally by Prospects Nation. She originally committed to Nebraska over competing offers from Virginia Tech, Clemson, UNLV and a number of other programs, including BYU.

But now, Hamlin will stay closer to home with the Cougars, where she’s the first major outside roster addition of Cummard’s brief tenure thus far and will play alongside Delaney Gibb, Marya Hudgins and Kailey Woolston.