Utah Prep guard AJ Dybantsa (3) slaps hands with guard Massaer Mbodj (22) during warmups before a high school boys basketball game against Duncanville as part of Lehi Holiday Hoopfest held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

Each year, the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland brings together the best of the best high school senior basketball players in the United States to face the best of the best international players who are age 19 and under.

On Saturday night, future BYU Cougar AJ Dybantsa not only played in the annual game but he tied for the Team USA lead in scoring as it beat the World team 124-114 in overtime.

Dybantsa finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Teammate Darius Acuff Jr. also scored 24 points, as did Baylor-bound Tounde Yessoufou to lead the World team.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Dybantsa was the topic of much conversation on social media throughout the game, as he had a number of highlight plays. Here’s a look at some of those highlights.