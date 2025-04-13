Utah head coach Gavin Petersen motions to a player during the first half against Indiana in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Columbia, S.C.

Gavin Petersen’s squad has its first addition out of the transfer portal this offseason.

Former Cal guard/forward Kamryn Mafua announced Saturday that she is committed to play for the Utes following one season with the Golden Bears.

Who is Kamryn Mafua?

Mafua is a 6-foot-1 wing out of Folsom, California. At Folsom High, she averaged 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds as a junior — numbers that dipped slightly as a senior — and was the MaxPreps Sac-Juaquin Section Player of the Year in 2023.

She was rated the No. 56 player nationally and a four-star prospect in the 2024 class by ESPNw.

She played sparingly as a freshman for a Golden Bears team that went 25-9 and reached the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

On the year, Mafua played 86 minutes over 15 games and averaged 1.6 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 32.1%.

How does Kamryn Mafua fit into the Utes’ plans?

Mafua heads to Salt Lake City with three years of eligibility remaining, giving Petersen and his staff the chance to further develop her game over the long term.

She will be joining a Utah program in flux heading into the 2025-26 season. The Utes will have an all-new starting lineup, with Jenna Johnson, Kennady McQueen, Ines Vieira and Maye Toure all exhausting their eligibility and Gianna Kneepkens entering the transfer portal for her senior season after four accomplished years at Utah.

Key returnees for Utah are primed to include senior guard Maty Wilke — a onetime transfer from Wisconsin — and forwards Reese Ross and Samantha Crispe, as well as promising sophomore guard Brooke Walker.

Other newcomers joining Mafua at Utah include incoming freshmen guards LA Sneed (a five-star recruit) and Avery Hjelmstead, as well as forward Ella Todd.

That still leaves Utah with close to a half dozen scholarship spots left to fill this offseason through the transfer portal.