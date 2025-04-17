Kansas' KJ Adams Jr. (24) shoots as UCF's Tyler Hendricks (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

Taylor and Tyler Hendricks will once again be playing basketball together — at least in the same state.

Earlier this week, Tyler Hendricks — the twin brother of Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks — announced on social media that he is transferring from UCF to Utah Valley.

As a redshirt sophomore at UCF during the 2024-25 season (he redshirted his freshman season), the 6-foot-6, 190-pound Tyler Hendricks played in 26 of 37 games and averaged 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per contest.

He’ll be joining a UVU squad that won the WAC regular season championship by two games over Grand Canyon but did not make the NCAA Tournament after falling to GCU in the conference championship game.

Related Taylor Hendricks has lofty goals that include getting on TV after his playing career

Taylor Hendricks’ 2024-25 season — his second in the NBA after being selected ninth overall by the Jazz in the 2023 NBA Draft out of UCF — was cut to just three games, as he suffered both a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle on Oct. 28.

The brothers grew up in southeast Florida.