Baseball

Levi Stevenson, Alta (Sr.)

One of the catalysts to Alta’s great spring has been senior pitcher Levi Stevenson.

The senior right hander is 4-0 on the bump for the Hawks with a 1.27 ERA , 1.152 WHIP and 44 strikeouts.

“Levi has been a strong force on the mound this season. Has dominated in the games he has pitched and always prepares for battle for his day on the mound. Not to mention he is always a great cheerleader on his off days, keeping our other pitchers up and ready to go,” said Alta coach Daron Connelly.

Last week Stevenson struck out eight batters in leading Alta to a 3-1 series-opening win over Olympus. The week prior he pitched a five-inning perfect game in an 11-0 win over Highland with 11 strikeouts.

Opponents are batting .182 against Stevenson this season in his 33 innings pitched. He’s committed to play baseball next year at Columbia Basin College in Washington.

Softball

Maile Larsen, Pleasant Grove (Sr.)

Maile Larsen put up huge numbers last season for Pleasant Grove, but she’s well on her way to eclipsing those in 2025.

With her state-leading 19 home runs this spring, she’s already eclipsed her 15 home runs from a year ago, while her 47 RBIs aren’t far off from her 54 RBIs a year ago.

So far this season she’s also hitting .614 with an on-base percentage of .690. The catcher also has a cannon for an arm and has lifted Pleasant Grove to a 14-5 record.

“Maile is a fierce competitor and plays the game with a lot of passion. She brings a lot of energy and leadership to our team, and she has since her freshmen year. She’s a legitimate threat at the plate to any pitching and is equally a great defensive player. She’s a complete player,” said Pleasant Grove coach Leslie Young.

She’s been voted Deseret News 6A first team all-state each of the past two seasons.

1 of 10 Levi Stevenson, Alta baseball | Brad Lapp 2 of 10 Izzy Moyes, Provo lacrosse | Provided by Provo 3 of 10 Austin Briggs, Farmington lacrosse | Provided by Farmington 4 of 10 Jaden Heap, Juab track | Provided by Juab 5 of 10 Ashley Leavitt, Pine View track | Provided by Pine View 6 of 10 Xander Vernon, Crimson Cliffs volleyball | Provided by Crimson Cliffs 7 of 10 Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan golf | Provided by West Jordan 8 of 10 Chris Molina, Granger soccer | Provided by Granger 9 of 10 Maile Larsen, Pleasant Grove softball | Provided by Pleasant Grove 10 of 10 Oliver Mesicek, Highland tennis | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Boys Soccer

Chris Molina, Granger (Sr.)

Led by senior Chris Molina, Granger has a two-coach cushion atop the Region 4 standings heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Molina has recorded 12 goals and a school-record eight assists this season.

He notched a goal and assist in Granger’s 5-4 come-from-behind win over Kearns last week as the Lancers improved to 6-0 in region play.

“Chris has grown tremendously over his four years with the program — not just as a player, but more impressively as a teammate and leader,” said Tyler Stockhill. “He’s always had technical skill and an eye for goal, but this year he’s elevated his game by putting the team first in every moment. Whether it’s leading on the stat sheet or lifting his teammates in the locker room, Chris represents what it means to wear the Granger jersey.”

Girls Track

Ashley Leavitt, Pine View (Jr.)

One of the top sprinters in 4A, junior Ashley Leavitt had a great showing at the Arcadia Invitational in California two weekends ago.

Competing in the 100 meter Open division, Leavitt sprinted to a 11.95, breaking her own personal record.

She now owns the Pine View school record in the 100 and 200 meters, and she’s also ran a leg in relay school records in the 4x100, 4x200 and DMR.

Pine View’s 4x200 relay time this year of 1:42.48 ranks as the fastest in the entire state so far.

Individually, Leavitt’s times rank third in Utah this spring in both the 100 and 200 meters. Only in-state, sanctioned meets are eligible for state records, and in those meets this season the junior has posted a 12.03 time in the 100 meters and a 24.74 in the 200 meters.

Boys Track

Jaden Heap, Juab (Jr.)

Jaden Heap has made huge strides for Juab’s track team this season, and will be a threat to win three individual 3A state titles at the state meet next month.

After his strong performance at the Skyhawk Invite last weekend, he ranks in the top four in the entire state in the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump. He’s the defending state champ in the long jump.

Last week at Salem Hills, Heap ran a 21.51 in the 200 meters, the best time in the entire state this spring.

Heap didn’t participate in the 100 meters last weekend, but the previous weekend on his home track he posted a time of 10.71, which ranks fourth in Utah this season.

His top long jump distance is a 22’08.25 that he recorded a month ago in Carbon, a distance that ranks third. It was also five inches longer that the distance won the 3A state title with a year ago.

Girls Lacrosse

Izzy Moyes, Provo (Sr.)

With seven games remaining, Provo’s girls lacrosse team has nearly as many wins as last year’s team, and Izzy Moyes’ growth as a player has been a big contributing factor.

A year after notching 34 goals and 12 assists in 19 games, this season she’s already recorded 31 goals and nine assists in 10 games as she’s helped lead the Bulldogs to an 8-2 record heading into this week.

“Izzy is a game changer. Not only does she lead in recorded stats, she’s a difference maker in non-recorded ways like blocked free position shots, face guarding, double teaming, and hustle,” said Provo coach Megan Jensen. “She plays with a fire that few players have. Her focus, intensity and energy lifts the level of our entire team and is one of the main factors of our team’s success. Whenever Izzy is on the field we know great things are going to happen.”

In addition to her goal production, Moyes has recorded 30 caused turnovers, 32 ground balls and 26 draw controls.

The team captain has 93 career points heading into this week.

Boys Lacrosse

Austin Briggs, Farmington (Jr.)

Austin Briggs is the heart and soul of this year’s Farmington team, leading the way with physicality, hustle and leadership.

“Austin is the kind of player whose presence is felt every time he steps on the field,” said Farmington coach Scott Beynon.

The defender has tallied 36 ground balls and 29 caused turnovers, in addition to three goals.

“What really sets Austin apart isn’t just the numbers — though he leads our defense in ground balls, takeaways, and goals in transition — it’s the way he carries himself. He’s the ultimate team guy. He shows up every day ready to compete, push his teammates, and lead by example. He’s loud, tough and brings a contagious energy that lifts the whole team,” said Beynon.

“Players like Austin don’t just make plays — they make everyone around them better, on and off the field. His grit, toughness, and selfless approach make our defense stronger and our team more confident.”

Boys Volleyball

Xander Vernon, Crimson Cliffs (Jr.)

Crimson Cliffs’ Xander Vernon has been a strong presence for the Mustangs throughout the season and a big reason they’re heading into the final week of the regular season with a 15-8 record and a strong 9-1 record in Region 9.

For the season, Vernon is hitting .217 with 161 kills on 369 attempts to go along with his 36 aces and 27 blocks.

“Xander has made huge improvements this year and leads our team in kill percentage and service aces.

“Xander is a huge part of our team because he is quiet by nature but can hype his team up when he gets up and buries the ball on the opponents side,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Raelene Elam.

A year ago he recorded 98 kills as a sophomore, but he’s made a huge jump this year as he’s poised to double that production by season’s end.

Boys Tennis

Oliver Mesicek, Highland (Jr.)

A state runner-up in 5A first singles last year, Oliver Mesicek is playing great tennis as he looks to take the next step in his high school career this spring.

Mesicek is 8-2 in singles play this season, and 1-0 in doubles matches. His two singles losses came in the abbreviated matches at the St. George Invitational last month.

As a freshman two years ago, Mesicek advanced to the first singles semifinals before losing to Viewmont’s Nate Tullis in three sets. A year ago the same athletes met in the championships, with Tullis prevailing 7-6, 6-3. Mesicek finished last season with a 22-3 record.

Tullis has graduated as Mesicek will be the favorite heading into the 5A state tournament next month.

Girls Golf

Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan (Sr.)

Last year’s Region 4 medalist, West Jordan senior Jaycee Garcia is running away with the crown again this year.

Garcia shot an 86 last week to win the Region 4 match at Stonebridge, with her stroke average bumping up slightly to 84.3. Second place in region has a 92.7 average, as Garcia will be able to cruise to a repeat region title.

The 5A state meet is where Garcia will try and make a bigger impact on this year after a 43rd place finish last season. She shot a 90 in Day 1 last year at Soldier Hollow and was tied for 26th, but slipped up a bit in Day 2 with a 102.