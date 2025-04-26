Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) recovers a fumble near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brandon Judd
By Brandon Judd

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more player signings are announced.

The 2025 NFL draft has concluded following three days, seven rounds and 257 picks.

Here’s where every Utah connection is headed, whether via the draft, free agency or on a mini-camp invite (as designated):

BYU

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

  • Tyler Batty, DE, BYU and Payson High — Minnesota Vikings, free agent, per Tony Pauline
  • Jakob Robinson, CB, BYU, Utah State and Orem High — San Francisco 49ers, free agent, per BYU
  • Caleb Etienne, OT, BYU — Cincinnati Bengals, free agent, per The Draft Network

Utah

Player drafted

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

Utah State

Player drafted

Other Utah ties

Players drafted

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

  • Xavier Carlton, DE, previously at Utah (also Juan Diego High and California) — Chicago Bears, free agent, per Andrew DiCecco
  • Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB, previously at Utah (also Arkansas and Texas) — Jacksonville Jaguars, free agent, per Matt Zenitz
  • Austin Riggs, LS, previously at BYU (also Rutgers) — Minnesota Vikings, mini-camp invite, per Aaron Wilson
