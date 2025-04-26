Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) recovers a fumble near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more player signings are announced.

The 2025 NFL draft has concluded following three days, seven rounds and 257 picks.

Here’s where every Utah connection is headed, whether via the draft, free agency or on a mini-camp invite (as designated):

BYU

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

Tyler Batty, DE, BYU and Payson High — Minnesota Vikings, free agent, per Tony Pauline

— Minnesota Vikings, free agent, per Tony Pauline Jakob Robinson, CB, BYU, Utah State and Orem High — San Francisco 49ers, free agent, per BYU

— San Francisco 49ers, free agent, per BYU Caleb Etienne, OT, BYU — Cincinnati Bengals, free agent, per The Draft Network

Utah

Player drafted

Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah (as well as BYU and Wasatch Academy basketball) — Denver Broncos, Round 7, No. 241 overall

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites

Micah Bernard, RB, Utah — Tennessee Titans, free agent, per Blaine Keller

— Tennessee Titans, free agent, per Blaine Keller Connor O’Toole, DE, Utah — Seattle Seahawks, free agent, per Aaron Wilson

— Seattle Seahawks, free agent, per Aaron Wilson Karene Reid, LB, Utah and Timpview High — Denver Broncos, free agent, per Amir Farrell

Utah State

Player drafted

Other Utah ties

Players drafted

Free agent signees or mini-camp invites