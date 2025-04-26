Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more player signings are announced.
The 2025 NFL draft has concluded following three days, seven rounds and 257 picks.
Here’s where every Utah connection is headed, whether via the draft, free agency or on a mini-camp invite (as designated):
Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
BYU
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
- Tyler Batty, DE, BYU and Payson High — Minnesota Vikings, free agent, per Tony Pauline
- Jakob Robinson, CB, BYU, Utah State and Orem High — San Francisco 49ers, free agent, per BYU
- Caleb Etienne, OT, BYU — Cincinnati Bengals, free agent, per The Draft Network
Utah
Player drafted
- Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah (as well as BYU and Wasatch Academy basketball) — Denver Broncos, Round 7, No. 241 overall
View Comments
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
- Micah Bernard, RB, Utah — Tennessee Titans, free agent, per Blaine Keller
- Connor O’Toole, DE, Utah — Seattle Seahawks, free agent, per Aaron Wilson
- Karene Reid, LB, Utah and Timpview High — Denver Broncos, free agent, per Amir Farrell
Utah State
Player drafted
- Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State — Kansas City Chiefs, Round 4, No. 133 overall
Other Utah ties
Players drafted
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon High and Roy High (played college at Ole Miss and USC) — New York Giants, Round 1, No. 25 overall
- Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (played college at Oregon) — Kansas City Chiefs, Round 5, No. 156 overall
- Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (played college at Yale and Georgia Tech) — Buffalo Bills, Round 5, No. 173 overall
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
- Xavier Carlton, DE, previously at Utah (also Juan Diego High and California) — Chicago Bears, free agent, per Andrew DiCecco
- Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB, previously at Utah (also Arkansas and Texas) — Jacksonville Jaguars, free agent, per Matt Zenitz
- Austin Riggs, LS, previously at BYU (also Rutgers) — Minnesota Vikings, mini-camp invite, per Aaron Wilson