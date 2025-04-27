Southern Mississippi wide receiver Larry Simmons (9) in action during an NCAA football game against James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Harrisonburg, Va. James Madison won 32-15.

Utah received a commitment at a position of utmost need Sunday morning.

Former Southern Miss wide receiver Larry Simmons committed to the Utes, he announced on social media.

Who is Larry Simmons?

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Simmons hails from Moss Point, Mississippi, and was rated a three-star prospect — with an 89 grade — by 247 Sports coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Utes offered Simmons out of high school, according to 247 Sports, but he chose Ole Miss over other several power conference offers that also included Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Florida State and Oregon.

In two seasons at Ole Miss, Simmons played one offensive snap, utilized a redshirt year and didn’t record any statistics before transferring to Southern Miss ahead of the 2024 season.

With the Eagles, Simmons had 27 receptions for 421 yards and a touchdown last season.

That included a 100-yard effort against Southeastern Louisiana and four receptions for 90 yards — with a one-handed 75-yard touchdown catch — against Troy.

He visited Utah on Thursday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, and committed three days later.

247 Sports rates Simmons as a three-star transfer with an 86 grade, as well as the No. 158 wide receiver in the transfer portal.

How does Larry Simmons fit into Utah’s plans?

The Utes’ wide receiver needs were intensified when presumed WR1 Zacharyus Williams entered the portal last week and ultimately committed to USC.

Simmons joins a wide receiver group that is largely built on transfers, including Creed Whittemore (Mississippi State), Justin Stevenson (Wyoming) and Ryan Davis (New Mexico), to go along with holdovers like Luca Caldarella and Daidren Zipperer.