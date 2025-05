Girls 4A tennis championships at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 12, 2024.

3A state tournament

First singles

First round (May 8)

At Brighton High School

No. 16 Ashton Sorensen, Manti vs. No. 17 Joseph Burrows, Delta

No. 12 Braxton Day, Karl G Maeser Prep vs. No. 21 Evan Drew, North Sanpete

No. 13 Logan Bergfeld, South Sevier vs. No. 20 Seth Morris, Canyon View

No. 14 Cache Bertoch, Union vs. No. 19 Ammar Shahnaz, Draper APA

No. 11 Treyson Ordyna, Morgan vs. No. 22 Ayaan Garg, Providence Hall

No. 10 Hunter Moore, Richfield vs. No. 23 Noah Olsen, San Juan

No. 15 Nicholas Bryner, Carbon vs. No. 18 Cooper Potts, Grand County

Round of 16 (May 9)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 Keanau Lei Foc, Juan Diego vs. No. 17/16 winner

No. 9 Aysen Williams, Juab vs. No. 8 Emery Kjar, Gunnison Valley

No. 5 Tanner Peterson, American Heritage vs. No. 12/21 winner

No. 4 Andrew Murphy, Rowland Hall vs. No. 13/20 winner

No. 3 Spencer Christensen, Ogden vs. No. 14/19 winner

No. 6 Camden Killian, Grantsville vs. No. 11/22 winner

No. 7 Kiran Reddy, Waterford vs. No. 10/23 winner

No. 2 Diego Garrido, Judge Memorial vs. No. 15/18 winner

Second singles

First round (May 8)

At Brighton High School

No. 16 Curtis Christensen, North Sanpete vs. No. 17 William “Kai” Yavelak, Juan Diego

No. 12 Memphis Howell, Carbon vs. No. 21 Wyatt Keith, San Juan

No. 13 Coby Rasmussen, Manti vs. No. 20 Ayson Brunisholz, Draper APA

No. 14 Carson Wallace, Canyon View vs. No. 19 Isaac Willoughby, Delta

No. 11 Xandre Templeman, American Heritage vs. No. 22 Conner Prickett, Grand County

No. 10 Joshua Hacker, Karl G Maeser Prep vs. No. 23 Kelton Sumpter, Providence Hall

No. 15 Zayde Tanner, Union vs. No. 18 Oakley Christensen, Gunnison Valley

Round of 16 (May 9)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 Hans Baker, Rowland Hall vs. No. 17/16 winner

No. 9 Nelson Yager, Grantsville vs. No. 8 Finn Spencer, Richfield

No. 5 Patrick Barnes, Juab vs. No. 12/21 winner

No. 4 Peter Ondrus, Ogden vs. No. 13/20 winner

No. 3 Aman Tuteja, Judge Memorial vs. No. 14/19 winner

No. 6 Sawyer Peterson, Morgan vs. No. 11/22 winner

No. 7 Britton Johnson, South Sevier vs. No. 10/23 winner

No. 2 Mack Moore, Waterford vs. No. 15/18 winner

Third singles

First round (May 8)

At Brighton High School

No. 16 Spencer Gosney, San Juan vs. No. 17 Lucas Nelson, Gunnison Valley

No. 12 Carson Blackburn, South Sevier vs. No. 21 Jayden Shepherd, Delta

No. 13 Zaden Swain, Union vs. No. 20 Kaden Cox, North Sanpete

No. 14 Tray Wilcock, Canyon View vs. No. 19 Esli Chan, Draper APA

No. 11 Zander Carrillo, Carbon vs. No. 22 William Siegel, Juan Diego

No. 10 Dax Helsten, Morgan vs. No. 23 Noel Patterson

No. 15 Cooper Murphy, Providence Hall vs. No. 18 Kannon Christiansen, Manti

Round of 16 (May 9)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 Shiv Sondhi, Waterford vs. No. 17/16 winner

No. 9 Eli Gulbrandsen, Karl G Maeser Prep vs. No. 8 Peyton Thornton, Grantsville

No. 5 Joel Covington, Juab vs. No. 12/21 winner

No. 4 Ethan Christensen, Ogden vs. No. 13/20 winner

No. 3 Duke O’Neil, Rowland Hall vs. No. 14/19 winner

No. 6 Ari Juluson, Richfield vs. No. 11/22 winner

No. 7 Lukas Torgesen, American Heritage vs. No. 10/23 winner

No. 2 Ryan Witt, Judge Memorial vs. No. 15/18 winner

First doubles

Note: The UHSAA is still working on the doubles pairings. Story will be updated later today.

First round (May 8)

At Brighton High School

No. 16 xxxxx vs. No. 17 xxxxxxx

No. 9 xxxxx vs. No. 24 xxxxxx

No. 12 xxxxx vs. No. 21 xxxxxx

No. 13 xxxxx vs. No. 20 xxxxx

No. 14 xxxxx vs. No. 19 xxxxxx

No. 11 xxxxx vs. No. 22 xxxxx

No. 10 xxxxx vs. No. 23 xxxxxx

No. 15 xxxxx vs. No. 18 xxxxxxxx

Round of 16 (May 9)

At Liberty Park

No. 1 xxxx vs. No. 17/16 winner

No. 8 xxxx vs. No. 9/24 winner

No. 5 Txxxxxxine vs. No. 12/21 winner

No. 4 xxxxxx vs. No. 13/20 winner

No. 3 xxxxx vs. No. 14/19 winner

No. 6 xxxxx vs. No. 11/22 winner

No. 7 xxxxxx vs. No. 10/23 winner

No. 2 xxxxx vs. No. 15/18 winner

Second doubles

Note: The UHSAA is still working on the doubles pairings. Story will be updated later today.

First round (May 8)

At Brighton High School

No. 16 xxxxx vs. No. 17 xxxxxxx

No. 9 xxxxx vs. No. 24 xxxxxx

No. 12 xxxxx vs. No. 21 xxxxxx

No. 13 xxxxx vs. No. 20 xxxxx

No. 14 xxxxx vs. No. 19 xxxxxx

No. 11 xxxxx vs. No. 22 xxxxx

No. 10 xxxxx vs. No. 23 xxxxxx

No. 15 xxxxx vs. No. 18 xxxxxxxx

Round of 16 (May 9)

At Liberty Park