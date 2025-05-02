Timpview’s Jane Hedengren wins the 800-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Another race, another record for Timpview senior Jane Hedengren.

The BYU commit set a new 800-meter state record at the BYU Invitational on Friday — the only distance record she didn’t already own — in another dominant performance this spring for the nationally-aclaimed track star.

Already this track season, Hedengren’s set a new national record in the 5,000 meters, both indoors and outdoors.

“(The thing) I’ve been most proud of is just putting my head down and working and staying really disciplined. I came into this spring season really wanting to put myself out there and have a great season,” said Hedengren.

Hedengren’s state record on Friday was one of two Utah overall state records set in a busy meet at BYU that featured 137 registered teams around the intermountain region and 3,474 registered athletes.

Competition lasted nearly 12 hours.

All of the events at the BYU Invitational are timed finals on the track, with 20 of the 38 total events being held on Friday.

At last year’s BYU Invitational, a total of 11 new state records were set during an electrifying meet from start to finish.

On Friday, the 19th and final race in the girls 800 meter sections was as great as any race a year ago.

Not only did Hedengren line up in the starting blocks, but so did her high school teammate, Timpview junior Lily Alder, who came into the meet as the 800-meter state record holder after racing to a 2:07.28 in this same meet last year.

Hedengren pushed to beat that record at the 5A state meet a year ago, ultimately coming up short with a 2:07.85. A year later, in the first and only time the Timpview teammates have truly raced against each other in the 800, Hedengren went out fast with an eye on the record.

She ended up shattering it, crossing with a time of 2:05.96 with her future BYU coach, Diljeet Taylor, cheering her on from the finish line.

Alder had a great race of her own, beating her old state record by .03 seconds.

“We’re very competitive. We’re really great friends, but we also do not like to lose, so it’s fun to get to actually compete on race day, rather than like in a practice where we’re supposed to run it very structured, but rather here to go all out,” said Hedengren.

Hedengren’s state record wasn’t the only overall record to fall at BYU during Day 1. Riverton senior Tyler Warnick has come close to breaking the long jump state record on several occasions this season, and on Friday he finally did.

The old record of 23’11 was set by West Jordan’s Dominic Overby at last year’s BYU Invite. Warnick bested it by just under two inches as he leapt 24’00.75.

1 of 27 Timpview’s Jane Hedengren, left, and teammate Lily Alder catch their breath after competing in the 800-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 2 of 27 Davis’ Ava Cozzens competes in the high jump at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 3 of 27 Star Valley’s Jase Burton competes in the 3,200-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 4 of 27 Timpview’s Jane Hedengren, Timpview’s Lily Alder and Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe compete in the 800-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 5 of 27 Tooele’s Cooper Bowser competes in the long jump at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 6 of 27 Lone Peak’s Maya Bybee is congratulated by her mother Tawny after winning the 3,200-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 7 of 27 Timpview’s Jane Hedengren wins the 800-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 8 of 27 Star Valley’s Jase Burton wins the 3,200-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 9 of 27 BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 10 of 27 BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 11 of 27 Boys compete in the 100-meter run at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 12 of 27 A long jump competitor jumps at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 13 of 27 Timpview’s Jane Hedengren, left, and teammate Lily Alder catch their breath after competing in the 800-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 14 of 27 Girls compete in the 3,200-meter run at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 15 of 27 Mountain Crest’s Lily Knowles finishes the 800-meter run at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 16 of 27 Snow Canyon’s Amelia Nadauld, right, celebrates her 100-meter run at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 17 of 27 Girls compete in the 3,200-meter run at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 18 of 27 Boys compete in the 3,200-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 19 of 27 Lone Peak’s Maya Bybee competes in the 3,200-meter race at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 20 of 27 Girls compete in the 100-meter run at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 21 of 27 A long jump competitor jumps at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 22 of 27 BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 23 of 27 Timpview’s Lily Alder and Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe compete in the 800-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 24 of 27 Girls compete in the 3,200-meter race at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 25 of 27 Boys compete in the 100-meter run at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 26 of 27 Girls compete in the 3,200-meter race at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 27 of 27 Girls compete in the 800-meter run at the BYU Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Other standouts Friday included Lone Peak sophomore Maya Bybee winning the 3,200 meters with a new 6A record time of 10:28.87.

Meanwhile, Mountain Ridge senior Kinzlee Riddle set a new 6A record of her own in the 400 meters, winning the event with a time of 53.01. It’s the second-fastest time ever in Utah, and .42 off the state record time from Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

North Sevier senior Scarlett Brock set a new 2A record in the 400 meters as she posted a great time of 56.77.

In the 100 hurdles, Snow Canyon’s Tia Brown set a new 4A record with a time of 13.89, the fastest time of the day in all classifications among the 148 runners who participated.

Lone Peak’s Matthew Bryant launched a tremendous throw in the shot put as he broke his own 6A record with a mark of 198.09 in the last event to be completed on Friday.

BYU Invitational Day 1 results

Boys Individual results

100 — 1. David Konan, Corner Canyon, 10.65; 2. Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, 10.67; 3. Ryker Robinson, Layton, 10.71; 4. Jaden Heap, Juab, 10.80; 5. Evan Morton, Alta, 10.81; 6. Jeremy Alba, Wasatch, 10.82; 7. Jack Weaver, Timpview, 10.86; 8. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, 10.86.

400 — 1. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, 46.64; 2. Tyler Warnick, Riverton, 47.01; 3. Ayden Hartzell, Evanston, Wyo., 47.63; 4. Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, 47.80; 5. Jack Weaver, Timpview, 47.81; 6. Sebastian Bodily, Park City, 47.99; 7. Cael Flinders, American Fork, 48.59; 8. Kaden Fairbanks, American Fork, 48.69.

800 — 1. McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, 1:50.46; 2. Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, 1:50.80; 3. Austin Plewe, American Fork, 1:51.42; 4. Micah Tang, Herriman, 1:51.54; 5. Charlie Vause, Rio Rancho High School, 1:51.86; 6. Ryker Bement, American Fork, 1:51.91; 7. Daegan Gold, Bingham, 1:52.77; 8. Ben Hyde, Viewmont, 1:53.00.

3,200 — 1. Jase Burton, Star Valley, Wyo., 8:56.99; 2. Jackson Spencer, Herriman, 9:01.95; 3. Carter Moore, American Fork, 9:04.26; 4. Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, 9:11.55; 5. Jonah Tang, Herriman, 9:11.71; 6. Cooper Bybee, Lone Peak, 9:14.23; 7. Matyas Bird, Westlake, 9:15.94; 8. Alex Williams, American Fork, 9:18.51.

110 hurdles — 1. Kenyon Carter, Emmett, Idaho, 13.98; 2. Josh Hamblin, Weber, 14.08; 3. Caleb Flint, Davis, 14.24; 4. Demetruis Taylor, East, 14.40; 5. Cole Rogers, Kemmerer, Wyo., 14.45; 6. Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, 14.58; 7. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 14.90; 8. Dylan Dye, Orem, 14.96.

4x200 — 1. Corner Canyon, 1:25.45; 2. Herriman, 1:27.59; 3. Layton, 1:28.46; 4. Westlake, 1:28.47; 5. Green Canyon, 1:29.00; 6. Mountain Ridge, 1:29.13; 7. Mountain View, 1:29.19; 8. Snow Canyon, 1:29.59.

Sprint Medley — 1. Union, 3:34.88; 2. Summit Academy, 3:36.62; 3. Ogden, 3:38.22; 4. Morgan, 3:41.21; 5. Star Valley, Wyo., 3:42.00; 6. Preston, Idaho, 3:42.63; 7. Enterprise, 3:45.30; 8. Juab, 3:48.86.

Long jump — 1. Tyler Warnick, Riverton, 24′00.75; 2. Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, 23′03.75; 3. Makai So’o, Northridge, 23′03.5; 4. Jaden Heap, Juab, 22′06.25; 5. Henry Bush, Mountain View, 22′03.25; 6. Taylor Roberts, Lone Peak, 22′01.75; 7. Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, 22′00.5; 8. Ryan Snedaker, Herriman, 21′08.5.

Discus — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, 198′09.0; 2. Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, 169′03.0; 3. Tydon Jones, Bear River, 156′09.0; 4. Bryson Stark, Syracuse, 154′06.0; 5. Spencer Rice, Westlake, 154′02.0; 6. Kayden Duffin, Layton, 153′05.0; 7. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, 153′04.0; 8. Holtzman Martin, Westlake, 151′03.0.

Pole vault — 1. Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, 15′09.0; 2. Isaac Richards, Skyridge, 15′06.0; 3. Garrett Merwin, Rigby, Idaho, 15′03.0; 4. Ryker Miller, American Fork, 15′03.0; 5. Ammon Hammer, Columbia, 14′09.0; 6. Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, 14′03.0; 7. Brennan Powell, Timpanogos, 13′09.0; 8. Jarom Christensen, Rigby, Idaho, 13′09.0.

Girls Individual results

100 — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, 11.83; 2. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 11.84; 3. Cambria Hasler, American Fork, 11.88; 4. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, 11.91; 5. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 12.01; 6. Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, 12.09; 7. Jade Reimer, Pine View, 12.15; 8. Zoe Deucher, Timpview, 12.19.

400 — 1. Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, 53.01; 2. Macey Rockwood, Alta, 55.20; 3. Sierra Darling, Park City, 55.28; 4. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, 55.37; 5. Meg Murdock, Highland, 56.41; 6. Isabella Burnett, Kimberly, 56.70; 7. Scarlett Brock, North Summit, 56.77; 8. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 56.80.

800 — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 2:05.96; 2. Lily Alder, Timpview, 2:07.25; 3. Leah larson, Riverton, 2:11.86; 4. Grace Callister, Skyline, 2:12.89; 5. Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, 2:13.69; 6. Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, 2:13.92; 7. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, 2:14.17; 8. Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, 2:14.71.

3,200 — 1. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, 10:28.87; 2. Addy Guymon, Emery, 10:32.75; 3. River White, Union, 10:39.81; 4. Avery Barton, Bonneville, 10:42.83; 5. Adria Favero, Olympus, 10:47.43; 6. Maddie Reeder, Highland, 10:48.02; 7. Skye Jensen, American Fork, 10:51.21; 8. Gentry Christiansen, Emery, 10:55.10.

100 hurdles — 1. Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, 13.89; 2. Skylee Guymon, Emery, 14.57; 3. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 14.59; 4. Samantha Johansen, Crimson Cliffs, 14.90; 5. Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, 15.03; 6. Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, 15.03; 7. Lisa Richards, Union, 15.06; 8. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, 15.08.

4x200 — 1. Park City, 1:42.89; 2. Corner Canyon, 1:44.07; 3. Spanish Fork, 1:45.37; 4. Ridgeline, 1:45.61; 5. Mountain View, 1:45.95; 6. Highland, 1:46.16; 7. Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 1:46.16; 8. Bingham, 1:46.20.

Sprint Medley — 1. Carbon, 4:09.80; 2. Riverton, 4:27.61; 3. Union, 4:27.80; 4. Rich, 4:28.58; 5. Morgan, 4:29.47; 6. North Summit, 4:35.17; 7. Bountiful, 4:35.53; 8. Richfield, 4:35.59.

High jump — 1. Lisa Richards, Union, 5′07; 2. Mae Johnson, Bountiful, 5′07; 3. Tori Conrad, Pine View, 5′05; 4. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 5′05; 5. Ellen Reed, American Heritage, 5′05; 5. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, 5′05; 7. Riley Gough, South Sevier, 5′05; 8. Addison Barnes, Cokeville, Wyo., 5′03.

Shot put — 1. Burklie Burton, Layton, 43′02.5; 2. Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, 42′11.5; 3. Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, 42′07.5; 4. Mahala Speredon, Wasatch, 41′07.5; 5. Addi Hickey, Mountain View-WY, 41′06.75; 6. Ellie Nelson, Preston, Idaho, 41′04.5; 7. Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, 41′03.75; 8. Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 38′04.5.