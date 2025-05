Olympus' Zaria Rubsamen checks Park City’s Megan Magee and gets Olympus' sixth yellow card during a girls varsity lacrosse game at Olympus High School in Holladay on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The sixth yellow card resulted in Olympus playing three players short for the rest of the game. Park City won 14-7.

| Kristin Murphy, Deseret News