Ogden players lift Francisco Rivas up, celebrating his game-winning goal, after Ogden played Ben Lomond in a 3A semifinal boys soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0.

Ogden survived a gritty challenge from Ben Lomond, pulling out a 1-0 overtime victory thanks to Francisco Rivas’ header just under three minutes into the extra period Thursday.

The win sends the Tigers to their second straight 3A boys soccer state championship game.

The Tigers controlled the first half, creating several early chances, including a dangerous shot from Luis Velasco in the seventh minute that rattled the right post. But despite the pressure, Ogden couldn’t break through, and the teams went into halftime tied 0-0.

Ben Lomond came out stronger after the break, creating several shots on goal. Ogden keeper Xavier Peregrina made key saves to secure his 11th shutout of the season. Ogden eventually reasserted itself late in regulation, but a series of overhit passes and near-misses sent the match to overtime.

Coach Todd Scott praised his team’s defensive performance, saying, “Defense wins championships and that is true. Our defense and especially our keeper (Peregrina) was able to lock it in. Our whole backline kept it out and were huge for us.”

The breakthrough finally came in the 83rd minute when a cross into the box reached Rivas at the back post, where he calmly nodded in the winner to send the top-ranked Tigers back to the title game.

1 of 9 Ogden’s Gabe Liptrap and Ben Lomond’s Amir Odeh fight for the ball during a 3A semifinal boys soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 9 Ogden plays Ben Lomond in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 9 Ogden plays Ben Lomond in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 9 Ogden plays Ben Lomond in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 9 Ogden plays Ben Lomond in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 9 Ogden plays Ben Lomond in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 9 Ogden plays Ben Lomond in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 9 Ogden plays Ben Lomond in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 9 Ogden players lift Francisco Rivas up, celebrating his game-winning goal, after Ogden played Ben Lomond in a 3A semifinal boys soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Ogden won in overtime 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Rivas reflected on the team’s mindset after regulation, saying, “We have to give it to our seniors, this can’t be the last game we let them play.”

He continued, “We are always told to get to the second post, the ball tends to find its way there. Honestly that’s just what I did, it was a solid pass, I ran into the space and was able to tap it in.”

Ben Lomond, which lost 7-1 to Ogden earlier this season, showed just how far it has come by nearly pulling off the upset.

Scott reflected on the challenge of facing a familiar rival, saying, “(Ben Lomond) are our backyard rival, we play each other twice in our region. There is a lot of emotion. Some of these kids have been playing together and against each other since they were three. We knew coming in here it was all or nothing and that it was going to be tight. And it was, hats off to Ben Lomond. We were able to execute and finish it.”

He also praised the strength of his team, adding, “All my players are incredible, I have to give credit where credit is due which is players like Xavier Peregrina, Luis Velasco, Jace Rodriguez who made an incredible pass today and obviously Francisco Rivas.”

1 of 13 Morgan’s Conner Canfield, Connor White, Luke Francis and Bryker Jensen celebrate winning a 3A semifinal boys soccer game against Manti at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 13 Morgan’s Zach Dredge, who scored the only goal of the game, gets a hug after winning the 3A semifinal boys soccer game against Manti at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 13 Manti plays Morgan in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 13 Manti plays Morgan in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 13 Manti plays Morgan in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 13 Manti plays Morgan in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 13 Manti plays Morgan in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 13 Manti plays Morgan in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 13 Manti plays Morgan in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 13 Manti plays Morgan in a boys 3A semifinal soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 13 Manti’s Luis Ornelas and Morgan’s Zach Dredge go for the ball during a 3A semifinal boys soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 13 Morgan’s Cody Adams kicks the ball during a 3A semifinal boys soccer game against Manti at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 13 Morgan’s Connor White and Manti’s Tommy Bridges reach for a header in a 3A semifinal boys soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Morgan won 1-0. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Thursday’s second semifinal followed a nearly identical script, as Morgan upset No. 2 Manti 1-0 on a back-post finish of its own.

The Trojans were active early, misfiring on two chances in the 12th minute and forcing a strong save from Manti keeper Branson Cherry just before halftime.

Morgan finally capitalized in the 55th minute when Zach Nielson got on the end of a corner kick, and after a deflection or two in the box, the ball crossed the line for the game’s only goal.

Nielson reflected on the team’s breakthrough moment, saying, “Last year we got stuck here in the semifinals, our goal is always to get to America First Field and that is what we were able to do.”

He continued, “I saw the ball was coming back, I saw nobody was back post and went in and was able to get a head on it, I looked up and it had ended up in the back of the net. Picking up my head, watching the ball go in and celebrating with my teammates was a special moment I want to remember.”

Morgan’s defense held firm down the stretch, clearing a series of late Manti corners, including a tense moment in the 74th minute, to preserve the clean sheet.

Coach Jesse Henderson reflected on his team’s performance, saying, “We felt we were creating the better chances and weren’t able to capitalize on them in the first half. We just kept the pressure up and tried to get around the outside edge to get balls in dangerous spots.”

He continued, “This team has been so good all year on its focus level. We have studied and watched tons of film to try and do something amazing. We wanted to play good soccer when it mattered, which is right now. We are the epitome of a team — all 11 players on the field have to work together. We are super excited to be here and to go play on Saturday.”

No. 6 Morgan (12-8) and No. 1 Ogden (17-0) will meet Saturday at America First Field at 11 a.m. for the 3A state championship. Ogden swept the regular-season series, winning 2-1 in overtime at home and 3-0 on the road.