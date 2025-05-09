6A Playoffs

Tyler Potwin’s second-half goal secured Copper Hills’ 1-0 victory over Lehi in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Copper Hills (5-10) advanced to face No. 2 seed American Fork in the second round. Lehi (6-11) was unable to find the back of the net, ending its postseason run.

Tate Jacobs scored the only goal, securing a 1-0 victory for Syracuse against Mountain Ridge in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Easton Cragun assisted the decisive goal in the second half, and Dallin Treasure recorded the shutout for the Titans. With this win, Syracuse (7-10) advances to face No. 3 seed Skyridge in the next round, eliminating Mountain Ridge (3-14) from the tournament.

Eli Mcmullin and Will Bradley each scored a goal in the second half, leading No. 16 Corner Canyon to a 4-1 victory over No. 17 Westlake in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, but Corner Canyon (6-10) pulled away with three second-half goals. Ty Christensen scored the lone goal for Westlake (5-12) in the first half. Corner Canyon advances to face No. 1 seed Lone Peak in the second round.

5A Playoffs

Brooks Barker scored five goals and added two assists to lead No. 11 Salem Hills to an 8-0 victory over No. 22 West Jordan in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. Salem Hills (9-7) jumped out quickly with seven first-half goals, controlling the match from the outset. Jack Shepherd, Alexis Montes de Oca, and Keller Beck each contributed a goal for the SkyHawks. West Jordan finishes their season at 3-13. Salem Hills advances to the second round and will face No. 6 Skyline.

No. 14 seed Olympus beat No. 19 seed Woods Cross 4-3 in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

Chance Terry and Lyric Featherston each netted two goals to lead No. 9 Northridge to a decisive 6-1 victory over No. 24 Highland in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. Northridge jumped to a quick lead, scoring three goals in the first half. Kai Rader and Ashton Olsen also contributed to the Knights’ win with one goal each. Northridge (9-5) will advance to face No. 8 Viewmont in the second round.

Adem Odobasic scored twice and added an assist to propel No. 15 Brighton past No. 18 Taylorsville 6-1 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. The Bengals (6-8) surged to a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime, with contributions from Fischer Neal and Jackson Loveland who both recorded a goal and an assist. Taylorsville’s lone goal came from Arvin Rosales in the second half, capping the Warriors’ (6-10) season. With the win, Brighton advances to face No. 2 Alta in the second round.

Billy Pollard’s assist to Andy Peterson propelled No. 13 West to a 2-1 victory over No. 20 Cyprus in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. After a scoreless first half, Cyprus’s Giovanni Guzman gave his team a brief lead, but West responded with goals from Uche Eke-Ukoh and Peterson to secure the win. West (6-10) advances to face No. 4 Wasatch in the second round, while Cyprus ends its season with a 5-8 record.

Brayden Buttars orchestrated Roy’s offense with four assists, leading No. 16 Roy to a 5-2 victory over No. 17 Hunter in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. After a 2-1 deficit in the first half, the Royals (8-9) surged with four goals after the break, including scores from Quinn Smith and Asher Hunt. Hunter’s (6-9) efforts included goals from Kallin Banza and Jeffery Aguilar Perez, but the second-half rally sealed Roy’s advancement in the tournament.

Carter Egbert’s early goal lifted No. 10 Maple Mountain to a narrow 1-0 victory over No. 23 Clearfield in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. Egbert found the net in the first half, and goalkeeper Josh Escobedo secured the shutout for the Golden Eagles (9-7). Clearfield (4-11) was unable to break through the Maple Mountain defense throughout the match.

Kobe Lerma’s goal in the first overtime lifted No. 21 Timpview to a 2-1 victory over No. 12 Kearns in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. Timpview’s Gael Pena scored in the first half to give the Thunderbirds (4-11) an early lead, but Kearns (11-5) equalized in the second half. Timpview advances to the second round to face No. 5 Granger.

4A Playoffs

Liam Lund scored the decisive goal as No. 11 Snow Canyon edged No. 22 Cedar City 3-2 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Both teams registered a goal in each of the first two halves before Lund’s winner in overtime secured the victory for the Warriors. Snow Canyon improved to 7-6 and will advance to face No. 6 Ridgeline in the second round. Cedar City concludes their season with a 4-11 record.

Paul Sturko scored three goals, leading No. 13 Uintah to a 3-2 victory over No. 20 Payson in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Payson took an early lead with two goals in the first half, but Uintah responded with three goals secured by Sturko, including the game-winner in the second overtime. Jair Perry contributed two assists for Uintah (7-8), while Trevor Reynolds added one assist. Payson’s season concludes with a record of 3-9.

Alan Marin, Sawyer Moran, and Nicolas Janssen each scored to lead No. 14 Park City to a 3-1 victory over No. 19 Mountain Crest in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Colton Sheffert contributed with two assists for the Miners (8-9). Mountain Crest (3-9) managed a single goal in the second half but couldn’t close the gap. Park City advances to face No. 3 Orem in the second round.

Spencer Shuman scored and earned a shutout as No. 9 Provo defeated No. 24 Cottonwood 3-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Ashton Post and Jared Cortes added goals for Provo, with assists from Fred Mendez and Mat Hodges. The Bulldogs (9-7) advance to face No. 8 Mountain View in the second round, while the Colts end their season at 3-14.

Kyonosuke Chikamoto scored four goals to lead No. 15 Logan to a 6-1 victory over No. 18 Tooele in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Grizzlies (6-9) took an early lead with two goals in the first half and added four more in the second. Miles McNaulty contributed with two goals and an assist, while Tooele’s (8-9) lone goal came from Mavrik Chlarson in the second half.

Oliver Rojas scored the game-winning goal in overtime, leading No. 16 Hillcrest to a 4-3 victory over No. 17 Desert Hills in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Despite Desert Hills’ early lead with goals from Todd Simister and Zack Wisan, the Huskies responded with a strong second half, including goals from Irvin Garcia, Lucas Felix, and Weston Allen. Hillcrest (8-9) advances to face No. 1 Murray in the second round, while Desert Hills concludes their season with a record of 7-10.

Skyler Erickson scored twice to lead No. 12 Stansbury over No. 21 Pine View, 3-1, in the Class 4A state tournament’s first round. Caden Latford added a goal for Stansbury (10-7), which took an early lead with two goals in the first half. Simon Norton scored Pine View’s (5-8) lone goal in the second half. Stansbury advances to face No. 5 Green Canyon in the second round.

Bryson Penrose scored the only goal of the match to lead No. 10 Sky View past No. 23 Bear River 1-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Jack Falslev provided the assist on Penrose’s decisive second-half goal for Sky View (9-6). Bear River (4-11) was unable to find the back of the net as Sky View’s defense held firm throughout the contest.