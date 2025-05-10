5A Playoffs

Viewmont (8-14) surged in the late innings to clinch the victory, winning 17-2 over Alta (7-14) in this region game. Trailing in the early innings, Viewmont found its stride, rallying to score multiple runs late in the game. The Vikings’ offense, powered by timely hitting, helped secure a commanding lead over the Hawks.

Brighton (8-13) outlasted Wasatch (8-18) in a 5A Playoffs game, winning 17-15 with a nine-run surge in the third overtime. Audrey Fleckenstein provided a pivotal performance with a triple and five RBIs, while Olivia Issowitz chipped in by going 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Wasatch took an early 4-0 lead after three innings, but struggled to contain Brighton’s late-game explosion despite their own six-run rally in the third overtime.

Audrey Overturf went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, leading Spanish Fork (14-12) to a 15-0 victory over Granger (5-16) in a 5A playoff nonregion game. Spanish Fork jumped ahead with 10 runs in the first inning and added four more in the second. Jade Romero contributed by going 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Cyprus (13-11) led an offensive charge in the second inning with nine runs and secured an 18-2 victory over Kearns (4-13) in the 5A Playoffs. Cyprus’ Breelyn Garcia went 2 for 4 and showcased her pitching prowess with five strikeouts. Kearns managed to score their only two runs in the third inning but could not recover from Cyprus’ extensive scoring in this nonregion matchup.

Cedar Valley (15-12) dominated in the 5A playoffs game with a 15-5 victory over Skyline (12-15), led by Jeslyn Collins who went 2 for 4 at the plate and recorded four RBIs. The Aviators surged ahead with a six-run third inning and added insurance with two more runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Despite an initial lead of 2-0 in the first, the Eagles couldn’t keep pace as Cedar Valley continued to capitalize on their opportunities.

Clearfield (14-8) showcased dominant performance to win 15-0 over Woods Cross (7-13) in the 5A Playoffs. Jenna Lloyd went 2 for 3 at the plate, delivering a double and 4 RBIs, while Lyla Leonhardt contributed with two doubles of her own and 2 RBIs. Clearfield scored 2 runs in the first inning, then secured the victory with a 13-run second inning.

In a 5A playoffs match, Bonneville (7-16) edged out East (13-11) with a 13-11 victory. Bonneville took the lead with four runs in the fifth inning and another four in the seventh, while East’s late rallies fell short, despite scoring three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings. Peyton Johnson led Bonneville with five strikeouts and drove in three runs, while East relied on A Martinez’s solo home run contributing to its scoring efforts.

Hunter (7-12) stormed back in a decisive late-game surge, scoring 12 runs in the fifth inning to win 12-7 over Northridge (7-14) in a nonregion 5A Playoffs matchup. Kaylee Shirreffs went 2 for 4 for Northridge, driving in three runs, while K Lapuaho of Hunter hit a three-run homer, going 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs. K Lawrence pitched four strikeouts to close out the game for the Wolverines.

xxxx